3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of “Shameless” Will Leave You Speechless
As country fans, I’m sure many of us know the Billy Joel classic “Shameless” because of Garth Brooks’ iconic cover. I mean, it took me forever to realize it wasn’t originally by Garth Brooks…. It’s still one of my favorite of his songs though because...
Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: Kane Brown Makes VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform
Kane Brown brought country music to the 2022 Video Music Awards—and made history as the first male artist of the genre to do it!. Brown performed his brand new single, "Grand," which was also up for the Song of the Summer Award, live on the Toyota stage in Fort Lee, New Jersey on Sunday night.
Jason Aldean Recalls Thinking Luke Combs Shouldn’t Get The Middle Slot On Tour Because “He’s Only Got One Hit”
Fresh off the release of the second part of his new double album, Macon Georgia, back in April, Jason Aldean sat down with Billboard, to talk the new album Georgia, touring, supporting Morgan Wallen, politics and more. For Aldean, his career has always hinged on his live show. And when...
Hardy & Lainey Wilson’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Is a Stellar Country Murder Ballad [Listen]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson have officially joined the list of country stars with murder ballads in their catalog — a list that includes Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks and the Chicks. On Friday (Aug. 26), the singers are sharing their brand new collaboration, a murder ballad...
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Chris Stapleton’s Version Of The Josh Turner Hit, “Another Try” Is Just Too Good
That’s a damn country song right there. We’ve shared this one a few years back, but damn it’s just too good not bring back into the conversation. Originally recorded by Josh Turner and Trisha Yearwood (what a power duo, right?) back on 2007, “Another Try” has to be one of the premiere country heartbreakers of the past 20 years.
Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”
Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel's. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel's across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends.
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Kane Brown Is His Own Kind of Country Star on ‘Different Man’
Self-examination has been in the air in country music lately. Luke Combs, the genre’s current biggest superstar, chronicled the sometimes-rocky road to adulthood with his 2022 album Growin’ Up. Maren Morris embarked on her soul-searching Humble Quest. And now, young star Kane Brown’s third album asserts that he’s a Different Man. There’s some truth to this on multiple levels. Brown, a biracial performer who’s one of country’s few non-white stars, has gonzo streaming numbers and regularly charts radio hits but still gets shut out of awards nominations. He’s got a voice that’s perfectly suited for singing classic country, but he...
The Meaning Behind the Song “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (9/9/22)
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Charley Crockett, Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Cole Chaney, Miranda Lambert, Randy Houser, Julie Roberts & Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Alex Williams, Rob Baird, Tennessee Jet, Dylan Wheeler, Brit Taylor, Boy Named Banjo, Jonathan Terrell, Melissa Carper, Chris Shiflett, and more.
The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music
It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
Dolly Parton to Release Greatest Hits Anthology ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’
RCA, Dolly Records, and Legacy Recordings have announced they will release Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection on Friday, November 18. The career-spanning album will feature 23 essential recordings and new liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Parton on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.
