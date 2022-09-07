ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
The Boot

Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Maren Morris
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Abc
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kane Brown Is His Own Kind of Country Star on ‘Different Man’

Self-examination has been in the air in country music lately. Luke Combs, the genre’s current biggest superstar, chronicled the sometimes-rocky road to adulthood with his 2022 album Growin’ Up. Maren Morris embarked on her soul-searching Humble Quest. And now, young star Kane Brown’s third album asserts that he’s a Different Man. There’s some truth to this on multiple levels. Brown, a biracial performer who’s one of country’s few non-white stars, has gonzo streaming numbers and regularly charts radio hits but still gets shut out of awards nominations. He’s got a voice that’s perfectly suited for singing classic country, but he...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (9/9/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Charley Crockett, Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Cole Chaney, Miranda Lambert, Randy Houser, Julie Roberts & Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Alex Williams, Rob Baird, Tennessee Jet, Dylan Wheeler, Brit Taylor, Boy Named Banjo, Jonathan Terrell, Melissa Carper, Chris Shiflett, and more.
MUSIC
CMT

The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music

It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton to Release Greatest Hits Anthology ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

RCA, Dolly Records, and Legacy Recordings have announced they will release Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection on Friday, November 18. The career-spanning album will feature 23 essential recordings and new liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Parton on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy