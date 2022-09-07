Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Google is working on ‘clear calling’ for Android phone calls
The first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release includes a new “clear calling” feature that “reduces background noises during calls.” It was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter who also tweeted directions to enable it for yourself without root, if you’re feeling bold.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Ring unveils an intercom extension to remotely control access to your home
Amazon-owned Ring has introduced a Wi-Fi-connected intercom that beefs up your existing audio intercom system, but U.S. customers will have to wait a while.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Tell us: what kind of tracking devices do you use, and for which purposes?
We’d like to hear from people in the UK who use tracking devices or apps to keep an eye on the movements or behaviours of people, pets or objects. Whether you use Apple tags, GPS trackers or software, we’d like to find out which devices you use and how you are finding them – whether you’re tracking your cat, your children, your employees, or your own keys, remote control or step count.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
5 apps that will help you edit audio on your phone
Listen and learn, friends. May Gauthier / UnsplashSometimes you just need to edit audio on the go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WhatsApp is testing weird new feature that will change your group chats forever
WHATSAPP is working on a major change to your group chats. An early version of an upcoming update has revealed that the Meta-owned chat app is testing a way to manage multiple groups at once. The brand new feature called Communities has been in development for months and will be...
Catfish-buster warns of trending scam infiltrating Facebook Marketplace
Online marketplace scams are more prevalent than ever. Catfish presenter Nev Schulman wants to warn people of the dangers. If you think you’re wise to scams online, think again. It seems we’re actually far less educated about the dangers of being conned than we think, with online marketplace scams being more prevalent than ever.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
People Are Sharing The Wildest Behavior They've Seen From People In MLMs, And It's Shocking, Sad, And Everything In Between
My grandmother's death is not an opportunity to deliver your sales pitch.
Android Authority
Google introduces 24 hour review delay for the Google Play Store
Google has announced a change that should help it filter out suspicious reviews and ratings. Google is implementing a new change to its ratings and reviews to combat suspicious reviews. The change will delay the publishing of new reviews by 24 hours after submission. Developers will still be able to...
Digital Trends
The best Google smart speakers of 2022
If you’ve gotten used to a voice assistant helping out in your daily life, compatibility with one is probably a must-have when searching for a smart speaker. You probably already have a preferred voice assistant too, one that’s connected to your calendar, favorite music, smart home routines, and more.
Business Insider
Dogecoin creator says it 'annoyed' him when Elon Musk tried to send the cryptocurrency 'to the moon'
"He has a tendency to latch onto communities that he can then kind of absorb into his cult of personality," Jackson Palmer said.
Phys.org
Study examines the impact of fake online reviews on sales
Can you really trust that online product review before you make a purchase decision? New research has found that the practice of faking online product reviews may be more pervasive than you think. According to researchers, a wide array of product marketers actually purchases fake online reviews through an online...
MSNBC
Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare
On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
Business Insider
How to hide your friends list on Facebook, from everyone or only certain people
By default, your Facebook profile information, posts, and even your friends are available for all to see. It's often convenient for your friends list to be public, because it can help people find and connect with you. If you prefer, you can restrict who can see your entire friends list...
9 WhatsApp tips & tricks
WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
How to use Google Lens
Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
Comments / 0