The Verge

Google is working on ‘clear calling’ for Android phone calls

The first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release includes a new “clear calling” feature that “reduces background noises during calls.” It was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter who also tweeted directions to enable it for yourself without root, if you’re feeling bold.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Tell us: what kind of tracking devices do you use, and for which purposes?

We’d like to hear from people in the UK who use tracking devices or apps to keep an eye on the movements or behaviours of people, pets or objects. Whether you use Apple tags, GPS trackers or software, we’d like to find out which devices you use and how you are finding them – whether you’re tracking your cat, your children, your employees, or your own keys, remote control or step count.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
Android Authority

Google introduces 24 hour review delay for the Google Play Store

Google has announced a change that should help it filter out suspicious reviews and ratings. Google is implementing a new change to its ratings and reviews to combat suspicious reviews. The change will delay the publishing of new reviews by 24 hours after submission. Developers will still be able to...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

The best Google smart speakers of 2022

If you’ve gotten used to a voice assistant helping out in your daily life, compatibility with one is probably a must-have when searching for a smart speaker. You probably already have a preferred voice assistant too, one that’s connected to your calendar, favorite music, smart home routines, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Study examines the impact of fake online reviews on sales

Can you really trust that online product review before you make a purchase decision? New research has found that the practice of faking online product reviews may be more pervasive than you think. According to researchers, a wide array of product marketers actually purchases fake online reviews through an online...
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare

On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
BUSINESS
Android Police

9 WhatsApp tips & tricks

WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to use Google Lens

Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
CELL PHONES

