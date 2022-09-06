One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting at a Dallas shopping mall. Police responded to reports of gunfire just after one in the afternoon on Saturday and found the three victims shortly after. They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims later died from his injuries. The status of the other two victims is still unkown. The shooter has been taken into custody but police are still unclear on the motive. This was the latest in a string of mall shootings across the US -- last week one person was shot in the parking lot of a Maryland shopping center, while just a few days ago someone was killed in a California mall.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO