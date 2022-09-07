FARMVILLE, Va. – Just a few minutes after the Longwood women's cross country team wrapped up their 5K, the Lancer men raced an 8K for the Lancer Pink Invitational at the Longwood Cross Country Course on Saturday morning. The Lancers finished second in the three-team field behind Big South foe Radford and ahead of Hampden Sydney.

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO