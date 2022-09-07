FARMVILLE, Va. – Just a few minutes after the Longwood women's cross country team wrapped up their 5K, the Lancer men raced an 8K for the Lancer Pink Invitational at the Longwood Cross Country Course on Saturday morning. The Lancers finished second in the three-team field behind Big South foe Radford and ahead of Hampden Sydney.
FARMVILLE, Va. – In a preview of the Big South cross country championship near the end of October, Longwood men's and women's cross country hosted the Lancer Pink Invitational on Saturday morning. The Lancer men and women both finished second in the field with plenty to build on behind Big South power Radford.
