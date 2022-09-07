Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
Charles vows to follow ‘inspiring example’ of Elizabeth II as King
King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers between Church and State.Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world...
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
The oldest surviving copy of the Bible is housed in the Vatican Library
The Codex VaticanusCredit: Leszek Jańczuk; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Codex Vaticanus is a Greek Bible that dates to the 4th century (325 CE to 350 CE). It contains the majority of the Greek Old Testament and the Greek New Testament.
RELATED PEOPLE
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
deseret.com
Why this Egyptian archaeologist is calling for the British Museum to return the Rosetta Stone
Former Egyptian antiquities minister and archaeologist Zahi Hawass is calling on the British Museum in London to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. Hawass announced that in October he will send a petition “signed by a group of Egyptian intellectuals” to European museums demanding they return three artifacts: the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum, a bust of Queen Nefertiti from Berlin’s Neues Museum and the Dendera Zodiac ceiling from the Louvre in Paris, The National reported.
King Henry VIII's love letters to Anne Boleyn are stored in a secret room in the Vatican
Image of painting of King Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the YoungCredit: Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica; Public Domain Image. A collection of King Henry VIII of England's love letters still survives today. The letters were written to Anne Boleyn who became his second wife and was Queen of England from 1553 to 1536.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
Bank holiday declared for date of Queen’s state funeral
The day of the Queen’s state funeral is to be a bank holiday, it has been announced.No date has yet been announced for the funeral, but it is likely to take place on Monday 19 September.The holiday was formally approved by King Charles III at his first meeting with the Privy Council in St James’s Palace in London.Acting Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt read out two draft proclamations appointing the day as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and in Scotland.Charles responded with the single word “Approved” before signing the proclamations.Operation London Bridge –...
The 7 best military commanders of all time, according to Napoleon Bonaparte
Napoleon encouraged his officers to pore over these seven commanders' campaigns to learn the art of war.
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charles III formally proclaimed King
Charles III has been proclaimed King in a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The King himself was not present for the proclamation at the accession council, attended by around 200 members of the privy council including prime minister Liz Truss.Members of the council declared in unison “God Save the King” as the proclamation was announced.The formal proclamation document was signed by William, Prince of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla, Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, who officiated over the ancient ceremony in her role as acting...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The moment the Buckingham Palace crowds learned the news
As the union jack at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast, the crowds outside stood still in shock. The silence was broken only by a symphony of news alerts on people's phones, and the messages that followed. The mood had shifted: it was inquisitive, then suddenly sombre. It was...
This New Collection of Cottages Just Opened on the Grounds of Winston Churchill’s Former Home
The Templeton Estate dates back to the 18th-century when Templeton House, a Grade II-listed property, was built for Lady Templeton in 1786. Templeton House, also the former home of Sir Winston Churchill, was a decade-long project that was completed in 2019—one of London’s most painstaking restorations in history. The grand property, which is available for vacation rentals after Richstone Properties acquired the development, is one of the most iconic in all of London. Now, Richstone Properties is revealing its latest expansion of rental accommodations: Templeton West. Templeton West is a collection of new-build cottages, stables, and the grand Dower House that...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. Her...
Home Office policies take centre stage in modern-day Antigone adaptation
Inua Ellams adaptation nods to Shamima Begum, stop and search, Prevent programme and police surveillance
‘They said it was impossible’: how medieval carpenters are rebuilding Notre Dame
At Guédelon Castle the year is 1253 and the minor nobleman, Gilbert Courtenay, has ridden off to fight in the Crusades, leaving his wife in charge of workers building the family’s new home: a modest chateau that befits his social position as a humble knight in the service of King Louis IX.
BBC
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - ASTROLOGY AND DIVINATION
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. ASTROLOGY AND DIVINATION. AT this period...
Comments / 0