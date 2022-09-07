ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

King Charles III, the new monarch

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
U.K.
The Independent

Charles vows to follow ‘inspiring example’ of Elizabeth II as King

King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers between Church and State.Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world...
U.K.
BBC

Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral

The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
U.K.
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
deseret.com

Why this Egyptian archaeologist is calling for the British Museum to return the Rosetta Stone

Former Egyptian antiquities minister and archaeologist Zahi Hawass is calling on the British Museum in London to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. Hawass announced that in October he will send a petition “signed by a group of Egyptian intellectuals” to European museums demanding they return three artifacts: the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum, a bust of Queen Nefertiti from Berlin’s Neues Museum and the Dendera Zodiac ceiling from the Louvre in Paris, The National reported.
MUSEUMS
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.
The Independent

Bank holiday declared for date of Queen’s state funeral

The day of the Queen’s state funeral is to be a bank holiday, it has been announced.No date has yet been announced for the funeral, but it is likely to take place on Monday 19 September.The holiday was formally approved by King Charles III at his first meeting with the Privy Council in St James’s Palace in London.Acting Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt read out two draft proclamations appointing the day as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and in Scotland.Charles responded with the single word “Approved” before signing the proclamations.Operation London Bridge –...
U.K.
The Independent

Charles III formally proclaimed King

Charles III has been proclaimed King in a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The King himself was not present for the proclamation at the accession council, attended by around 200 members of the privy council including prime minister Liz Truss.Members of the council declared in unison “God Save the King” as the proclamation was announced.The formal proclamation document was signed by William, Prince of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla, Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, who officiated over the ancient ceremony in her role as acting...
U.K.
Robb Report

This New Collection of Cottages Just Opened on the Grounds of Winston Churchill’s Former Home

The Templeton Estate dates back to the 18th-century when Templeton House, a Grade II-listed property, was built for Lady Templeton in 1786. Templeton House, also the former home of Sir Winston Churchill, was a decade-long project that was completed in 2019—one of London’s most painstaking restorations in history. The grand property, which is available for vacation rentals after Richstone Properties acquired the development, is one of the most iconic in all of London. Now, Richstone Properties is revealing its latest expansion of rental accommodations: Templeton West.  Templeton West is a collection of new-build cottages, stables, and the grand Dower House that...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II has died

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. Her...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says

A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
PUBLIC SAFETY

