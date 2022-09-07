King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers between Church and State.Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world...

U.K. ・ 31 MINUTES AGO