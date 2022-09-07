Read full article on original website
Girl, 11, ‘touched inappropriately by man in park’ as police launch appeal
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was “touched inappropriately” in a park. The child was walking along a path in broad daylight when a man appeared and grabbed her arm during the incident in Portsmouth.He went on to touch her over her clothing and make inappropriate comments.The incident happened at around 4.30pm in Stamshaw Park on Monday, according to Hampshire Police.Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk The force said the 11-year-old girl managed to get away from the man. She was followed for a...
CCTV is released of a man hunted by police after a woman in her 40s was raped by a stranger as she walked near Waitrose in Cheltenham
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape attack on a woman walking along a footpath in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last month. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in a distressed state by a member of the public...
BBC
Police officer due in court on Sheffield rape charge
A police officer charged with two counts of rape is to appear in court. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to a report that a...
BBC
Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police
An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
Police release CCTV after Sikh priest ‘left for dead’ on Manchester street
Family of a 62-year-old man left with life-changing injuries after assault appeal for information
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Man accused of killing his parents, teenage sister and 5-year-old niece in Arizona
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A man accused of killing four family members at a home following a domestic dispute told responding authorities to take him to jail, according to court documents released Tuesday. Records also show the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home 10 times in...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Mother-of-five, 62, who died after her car broke down on smart motorway could have been saved by radar that detected stationary vehicles but it had not been activated, inquest hears
A mother-of-five who died after her car broke down on a smart motorway could have been saved by technology to detect stationary vehicles but it had not been included, an inquest heard. Nargis Begum, 62, died following a collision on a smart motorway stretch of the M1 near Woodall Services,...
International Business Times
Teen Girl Drags Pregnant Woman In Vicious Attack, Knocking Over Pram With Toddlers
A pregnant woman was out pushing her toddlers in a pram when a young teen violently attacked her in broad daylight in Perth, Australia. The Western Australia Police Force released footage of the woman being dragged by her hair as the pram carrying the toddlers falls to the ground. A...
Funeral of three siblings who died in attack in home takes place
The funeral of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home has taken place in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in the incident in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Following the funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, the three siblings were taken on horse-drawn carriage for burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.Hundreds of people attended the requiem mass on Friday morning.The siblings died at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, of the...
Fifteen-year-old boy shot dead after fistfight with masked thieves in Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by a masked gunman during an after-school brawl in a crowded Brooklyn park on Wednesday, police say.Unique Smith was approached by two “high school-age” suspects as he sat on a bench with two female friends in McLaughlin Park at about 1.45pm, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told a press conference on Wednesday.The Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools student exchanged words with the two mask-wearing suspects and a fist-fight ensued. One then pulled out a gun and shot Smith once in the abdomen, Mr Essig said.He was taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital...
Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address
Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
Young Mother Decapitated in Street ‘With a Sword’ Outside Home in Bay Area
A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old woman was decapitated on the street in front of witnesses outside her house in the Bay Area. Police would not confirm the details of Thursday morning’s killing but ABC News said it had obtained law-enforcement records saying that the woman’s head was cut off with a sword. Her two children, ages 1 and 7, were in the house in San Carlos at the time, but police said they did not witness the killing. Lt. Eamon Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department told a press conference that deputies called to the scene had found “an obviously deceased female” in the street. He added: “They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide.” ABC identified the suspect as the victim’s former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.Read it at ABC7 News
