Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cardiff: Prisoner-run The Clink restaurant to close
A fine-dining restaurant run by prisoners is set to close after more than 10 years after the lease was not renewed. The Clink, next to HMP Cardiff, was set up to train offenders to work in hospitality following their release. But it will close its doors for the final time...
BBC
The rehabilitation centre in North Devon helps orphaned otters
A North Devon charity has gone from a pen in a back garden to a fully-formed centre which cares for orphaned otters. UK Wild Otter Trust in North Devon reported a record number in need of help after it moved to a bigger premises in September 2021. In the last...
BBC
Four homes for autistic people in Cornwall rated inadequate
Four residential care homes for people with autism and learning disabilities in Cornwall have been rated inadequate. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) told provider Spectrum to make a immediate improvements, saying residents and staff are exposed to "risk of harm". Those living at Carrick and Heightlea in Truro, Silverdale in...
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'
A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
BBC
Wiltshire villages subject to order targeting catapults
A council order has been put in place to stop people using catapults and slingshots in two villages. Wiltshire Council has implemented a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPOs) for Downton and Redlynch to address anti-social behaviour. The order was made on 31 August after a public consultation was held in...
BBC
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish home loved by the Queen
The Queen's love of her home in Balmoral in Royal Deeside was well known. She spent most summers at the 50,000-acre country estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with her beloved husband Philip and family by her side. Surrounded by countryside, Balmoral Castle is where she spent many a happy holiday -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince William now owns a prison and a cricket ground after becoming one of Britain's biggest landowners
Charles's ascension to the throne means William has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, a property empire worth more than $1 billion.
Best hotels in Yorkshire 2022: Where to stay for escape and adventure
Given the moniker “God’s own country” (in truth, mainly by the appreciative folk who live here), Yorkshire really does have a beguiling set of charms. After all, this is a county where heather-topped moorland sweeps down to pretty seaside towns – and where stately homes, ancient ruins and vibrant cities can all easily feature within the same minibreak.Happily, alongside these diverse delights, there’s an equally eclectic choice of accommodation. Which means, whether you’re looking to spend time muddying hiking boots, slouching about in spa slippers or dancing the night away in vertiginous heels, there’s always a great place in Yorkshire...
BBC
Ipswich celebrates 10 years as Suffolk's first Parkrun
A runner who took part in the inaugural Parkrun in Suffolk and hundreds since will return to the start line on Saturday as the event celebrates 10 years. Ipswich Parkrun started on 8 September 2012 and was the county's first of the free 5km (3.1-mile) events. There are now 15...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC
Ipswich Half Marathon postponed after Queen's death
A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen. The running event in Ipswich was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions. Organisers said the decision was made...
Her Majesty's last journey through Scotland: Balmoral staff pay their final respects before the Queen's coffin is taken to Edinburgh on route through the countryside she loved
Balmoral staff are paying their final respects to the Queen before she is transported to Edinburgh tomorrow, as it is revealed that she will travel through Aberdeen on the four-hour trip. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in her Aberdeenshire residence on Thursday, is due to arrive at...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Flags have been lowered in Herefordshire and Worcestershire as a sign of respect for the Queen. Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire Edward Harley said the Queen had been a "constant, reassuring and positive part of all our lives". People outside Kidderminster Town Hall gave their reaction to news of her...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
Town criers and musical bands will accompany proclamations across the UK
Town criers and musical bands are set to accompany proclamations across the UK announcing that the Queen has died and the King has acceded the throne.The tradition of the proclamation, dating back hundreds of years, sees official announcements made in towns and cities across the country.On Sunday, at noon, it will be read aloud at Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle and Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, following on from Saturday’s proclamation at St James’s Palace and the Royal Exchange in London.Footage on social media showed areas such as Arundel in west Sussex already made the proclamation using a town crier with a...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Mum of workman killed on site 'devastated' at sentence
The mother of an 18-year-old workman who was killed on a housing site said the sentence handed to two construction firms over his death is "not justice". Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van on 13 July 2018.
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Advice to check Derbyshire events following Queen's death
People due to attend events this weekend are being advised to check if they are proceeding, following the death of the Queen. The government has said decisions to suspend or proceed with events were at the discretion of organisers and advised people to check arrangements. Some events in Derby and...
Comments / 0