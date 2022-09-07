Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Leah McSweeney Stuns in a Sexy Cut-Out Minidress at New York Fashion Week
The RHONY fashion mogul sizzled in a flirty brocade frock with an open back. Leah McSweeney sizzled in a skin-baring minidress while attending a recent event at New York Fashion Week. The Real Housewives of New York City fashion mogul dazzled in a flirty cut-out frock for the occasion, as captured in a new photo on Instagram.
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDHervé Léger RTW Spring 2023Lionne RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a...
New York Fashion Week’s Security Guards Have Seen and Heard It All
Blizzards, hurricanes, fashion show crashers, packs of paparazzi, animal rights activists, celebrity entourages — the Citadel Security Agency team is well versed in all things unexpected that have occurred during New York Fashion Week. On the scene since the inaugural season of 7th on Sixth in Bryant Park in the fall of 1993, the company is hosting a party Wednesday night to celebrate its 30 years in fashion. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part OneA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day Campaign Citadel was tapped after putting in a...
Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW, Honors Issa Rae With Inaugural Virgil Abloh Award
Just a few days before the official start of New York Fashion Week, Harlem’s Fashion Row hosted its 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, New York, on Tuesday night. “President Grant fought to protect the rights of African Americans more than any other 19th century president so tonight we are here at Grant’s tomb,” Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO Brandice Daniel kicked off the event. “In 2020, we all had to face the truth. We were not doing enough. Now business is tough, we are dealing with a pending recession, climate change and...
Elle
How Gigi Hadid Feels About Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged Interest in Her Post-Camila Morrone Split
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. That DeuxMoi gossip that Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in dating someone slightly over the age of 25 may not be entirely fiction. Us Weekly reports that DiCaprio is trying to strike up a relationship with Gigi Hadid, who's 27 and a friend of his. But the desire to be more than pals isn't reciprocal, a source explained.
Ciara Kicks Off NYFW In A Number Of Chic All-Black Ensembles
Now THIS is how you do NYFW
"New York fashion is back": Anna Wintour on celebrating Vogue magazine's 130th anniversary
Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director, said she looks at anniversaries "as a celebration not only of the past but also of the future." It's what Vogue magazine intends to do as it recognizes its 130-year anniversary with Vogue World — a first-of-its-kind live fashion show event.
Doja Cat Steps Out Silently, The Met’s Attendance Figures, Partying in Paris
JUST CHILLING: Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West...
wmagazine.com
Julia Fox Kicks Off Fashion Week the Only Way Julia Fox Can
New York Fashion Week has officially begun, meaning it’s time for Julia Fox to rise up from the Lower East Side, smear on some black eye makeup, and take the world by storm, one skin-bearing look at a time. The actress knows exactly the part she now plays in the week’s festivities, as the Internet’s sort of Fairy God Mother of NYFW, and she seems to be fully embracing it, even dressing the part.
Elle
ELLE Extra: Everything Our Editors Saw at NYFW (So Far)
Every September marks a season of new beginnings. Summer is finally over, kids are back in school, and New York Fashion Week is officially upon us. This year is shaping up to be the biggest one in recent memory, with just over 100 designers showing IRL and online, including a few Europeans. We’re hitting the streets to catch all the happenings in real time, and our editors are capturing content faster than you can say “runway.” Keep scrolling for our roundup of highlights from each day, from runway looks to A-list sightings and anything and everything between. Make sure to check back here as we continue to dish on the best things we saw, gossiped about, ate, etc.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City
Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
BET
TELFAR Announces Pop-Up Bag Sale During NYFW
Looking to get your hands on a Telfar Shopping Bag in any color or size? Or another for your collection? Mark September 11 on your calendar. Rather than taking to the runway for a show during New York Fashion Week, the coveted brand is ascending on the legendary Rainbow clothing in Brooklyn for a one-day shopping extravaganza. On the 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., those looking to buy a Shopping Bag can purchase up to five in any size and color.
Elle
Isabel Marant Is Still Cooler Than You
The vibes are off in Paris, at least according to the city’s high priestess Isabel Marant. “The summer was quite joyful,” she says. “But soon, it will be not so joyful. There’s a feeling that people will struggle with the rising prices of electricity and gas and restrictions [on fuel use] happening. I’m not sure it’s going to be a very peaceful winter.”
South Asian New York Fashion Week Is Finally Here
South Asian New York Fashion Week (SANYFW) is set to begin today, September 8. Here's everything you need to know about the monumental event!. Ever since its inception in the mid 1900s, New York Fashion Week has seen a plethora of innovations that has kept this annual moment in the fashion zeitgeist advancing with the times. As hemlines fell and rose alongside the economic standing of the city and street style began its reign to completely change the way fashion is disseminated to the world, NYFW has long been evolving to keep up with what matters most across the globe. The latest initiative coming out of NYFW in 2022 is the official launch of the city’s first ever SANYFW.
‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: GG Celebrates Her Birthday as Deon Derrico Says He Hopes Family Will Return to TLC ‘Soon’
Deon Derrico said a new season of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' would air on TLC 'soon' as his family celebrated his mom GG's birthday.
New York Fashion Week Kicks Off With Men’s Day and Collina Strada’s Chic Cemetery
New York Men’s DayIn 2013, menswear sales notably outperformed women’s in the U.S. market: the men’s apparel category grew by 4.8%, while women’s apparel grew by 4.5%. Skip to 2022: menswear sales are, essentially, spectacular. “Business is very strong in men’s—the strongest I’ve seen in my career,” Bob Mitchell, co-CEO OF Mitchell’s Stores, told WWD in April. When the odds of turning a profit are this good, certain powwows become unmissable, and this certainly seemed to be the case at Friday’s New York Men’s Day, a bi-annual presentation of fledgling menswear and genderless brands structured to give unknown creatives a...
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
Elle
The Crown To Pause Filming 'Out Of Respect' For Queen Elizabeth
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, The Crown creator Peter Morgan shared that production on season 6 'will stop filming out of respect' for an undetermined period of time. 'The Crown is a love letter to her,' Morgan shared. 'I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I...
