Every September marks a season of new beginnings. Summer is finally over, kids are back in school, and New York Fashion Week is officially upon us. This year is shaping up to be the biggest one in recent memory, with just over 100 designers showing IRL and online, including a few Europeans. We’re hitting the streets to catch all the happenings in real time, and our editors are capturing content faster than you can say “runway.” Keep scrolling for our roundup of highlights from each day, from runway looks to A-list sightings and anything and everything between. Make sure to check back here as we continue to dish on the best things we saw, gossiped about, ate, etc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO