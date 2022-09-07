Read full article on original website
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Tuchel’s extraordinary warning to Boehly about how Ronaldo transfer could “destroy” spirit at Chelsea
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reportedly eager to avoid the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The Portugal international had been an option for the Blues, but it seems Tuchel was dead against the idea, and this led to tension between the German tactician and the club’s owner Todd Boehly.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners
Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United
Diogo Dalot has revealed what club he rejected in order to stay at Manchester United.
Ex Liverpool Defender Speaks About New Manchester United Signing
A former Liverpool defender has spoken out about whether he thinks Manchester Uniteds newest summer signing will do well in the Premier League.
When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game
Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash
It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat. Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season.
Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the club's player of the month.
Reports say Chelsea set to hire Graham Potter as new manager
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Graham Potter is set to fill the manager vacancy at Chelsea after the London-based soccer club fired former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier this week. Sources told ESPN, The Guardian and Sky Sports on Thursday that the Blues reached an agreement with Potter to become the team's new manager. Terms of the agreement are still being finalized.
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Graham Potter will help Chelsea hire a “world class” sporting director before WC
According to reports, one of the first tasks that new Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be involved with, is helping chose a sporting director for the club. Potter was announced as the new Chelsea manager last night, just a day after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. This would suggest that it has been in the works for a few weeks and the decision had been made some time ago.
Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash
Manchester United have been training ahead of their clash against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.
Image: Chelsea ‘will try again’ to sign rising star defender in January
Chelsea have just finished one of their busiest ever summer transfer windows, yet the talk has started already for the winter window. In the summer, Chelsea tried to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but he ended up signing a new contract. Even with that in mind, claims from Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk from BILD, as seen below, say that Chelsea will try again to sign the defender in the January transfer market that opens in just four months’ time!
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
Graham Potter expresses his pride at working with 'exciting' Chelsea team... after being handed five-year deal by the club following Thomas Tuchel's dismissal
Graham Potter spoke of his incredible pride after being confirmed as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea successor. Potter was handed a five-year deal, underlining that Chelsea’s new owners are planning for the long term with the 47-year-old. They labelled Potter an ‘innovator’ and he is due to take charge for...
Arsenal defeats Zurich, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Manchester United loses in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
