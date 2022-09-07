Chelsea have just finished one of their busiest ever summer transfer windows, yet the talk has started already for the winter window. In the summer, Chelsea tried to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but he ended up signing a new contract. Even with that in mind, claims from Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk from BILD, as seen below, say that Chelsea will try again to sign the defender in the January transfer market that opens in just four months’ time!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO