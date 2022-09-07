ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners

Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
UEFA
Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Bridge#The Contenders#In The Running#German
Yardbarker

Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat. Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Reports say Chelsea set to hire Graham Potter as new manager

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Graham Potter is set to fill the manager vacancy at Chelsea after the London-based soccer club fired former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier this week. Sources told ESPN, The Guardian and Sky Sports on Thursday that the Blues reached an agreement with Potter to become the team's new manager. Terms of the agreement are still being finalized.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Graham Potter will help Chelsea hire a “world class” sporting director before WC

According to reports, one of the first tasks that new Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be involved with, is helping chose a sporting director for the club. Potter was announced as the new Chelsea manager last night, just a day after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. This would suggest that it has been in the works for a few weeks and the decision had been made some time ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Image: Chelsea ‘will try again’ to sign rising star defender in January

Chelsea have just finished one of their busiest ever summer transfer windows, yet the talk has started already for the winter window. In the summer, Chelsea tried to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but he ended up signing a new contract. Even with that in mind, claims from Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk from BILD, as seen below, say that Chelsea will try again to sign the defender in the January transfer market that opens in just four months’ time!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Graham Potter expresses his pride at working with 'exciting' Chelsea team... after being handed five-year deal by the club following Thomas Tuchel's dismissal

Graham Potter spoke of his incredible pride after being confirmed as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea successor. Potter was handed a five-year deal, underlining that Chelsea’s new owners are planning for the long term with the 47-year-old. They labelled Potter an ‘innovator’ and he is due to take charge for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy