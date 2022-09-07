Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
Where to Prost and Celebrate Oktoberfest in North Texas
If you couldn’t make it to Munich this summer, don’t fret. You won’t have to go far to get a taste of Oktoberfest. Weekend events kick off this weekend at cities all over North Texas. Trucktoberfest. Truck Yard’s party is an ode to Oktoberfest where beer lovers...
dmagazine.com
Women of Influence – Tama Tran
Tama Tran works as a nurse practitioner at Lily Med Spa, but her interest in skin rejuvenation began as a child working alongside her mother at her small aesthetics shop. Tran became passionate about bridging the gap between beauty and health and opened Lily Med Spa on a shoestring budget in a two-room office. Word about Tran’s gorgeous results quickly spread, and she moved to a larger North Dallas location offering comprehensive skin rejuvenation treatments that restore healthy skin and promote a more youthful appearance. If it’s proven and effective, Lily Med Spa excels at it and is among the top injectors in the U.S. “Our secret to success is to provide the best possible care with reasonable pricing while listening and responding to patients’ needs and desires,” Tran says. “I understand the value of self-care and utilize my experience in blending science, medicine and technology. Lily Med Spa is the fruition of my dream.” Tran understands balance and harmony of the face. “Proportion is important,” she says. “Aesthetics should work together, like an orchestra. With the right treatments, age is just a number.” Tran also trains doctors and nurses on injectables and contributes to promoting the “look good/feel good connection” throughout the community, often volunteering for causes where she can make a measurable impact, such as DIFFA, North Texas Food Bank, and Genesis Women’s Shelter.
dmagazine.com
Your Amenity Wish List, Granted
Words and pictures could never do this impressive, Country French home at 5515 Yolanda Lane justice. This one, in the estate area of Preston Hollow, you’ll have to see to believe. Room by room, the home manages to perfectly combine luxury appointments and comfortable living at every turn. Plan to be here awhile; to see it all you’ll need plenty of time to roam and discover because the estate is that big!
dmagazine.com
We Tried Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Famous SturmGlow Facial
When I walked into the Dr. Barbara Sturm Spa in the Highland Park Village recently, the spa’s glowing aestheticians and the rows of beautifully packaged bottles were at the ready to greet me. I was struck by the soft lighting, fresh decor, and the botanical scent of Sturm’s all-natural products hanging in the air.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 8-11
Sept. 8, 7:45 p.m. | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving. Rapper Jack Harlow, who you either know from TikTok and the radio or last weekend’s ESPN College GameDay, will hit Irving in support of his new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which features the one-time No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single, “First Class.” Get tickets here.
dmagazine.com
Happy First Birthday, StrongSide!
I never set out to build a sports site. For that matter, D Magazine never set out to have one. That we are here, celebrating one year of StrongSide, owes itself to some measure of opportunity, timing, providence, kismet, or just plain dumb luck. Perhaps all of them. Because what...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Get Panoramic Downtown Views in This Two-Story, $10 Million Condo
With many condos, less is more. After all, it’s typically a home for singles or down-sizers. You don’t need all the trappings of a single-family house. But if you are interested in a sky-high mansion, then you might want to take a look at Unit 2505 in the Bleu Ciel condominium. If you’re not, voyeurism is always in vogue.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
dmagazine.com
In the Cedars, Dallas Envisions New Wetlands That Will Educate and Prevent Flooding
Vicki Meek was on the rooftop at Southside on Lamar on Thursday afternoon because of the water. She’s a Nasher fellow and a longtime Dallas artist who, last year, had a retrospective of her work displayed at the African American Museum in Fair Park. She is now on the advisory board of the Dallas Water Commons, a public-private partnership that hopes to create a cleansing wetlands and public greenspace along what was once the Trinity River, before the city moved the river in the 1920s to straighten it for flood prevention.
dmagazine.com
A New Western Brings Legendary Lawman Bass Reeves to Navarro County
When a friend called Isaiah Washington two years ago suggesting he was the ideal fit for a Bass Reeves biopic, the actor was sold. The only problem was that Washington, despite being from Houston, wasn’t familiar with the background of the legendary 19th century lawman before signing on for Corsicana, a low-budget Western that also marks his directorial debut.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
dmagazine.com
First Look: Inside Bryan Trubey’s Fair Park of the Future
The tip of the iceberg is $300 million. That’s the figure that can be made a reality from public donors for Fair Park renovations as part of the Brimer Bill, which Dallas citizens will put to a vote in November. Heading up the redesign efforts for renovations on the park, which include the Cotton Bowl, Coliseum, bandshell, and seven exhibition buildings, is heralded sports stadium architect and Oak Cliff native Bryan Trubey of Overland Partners.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ State Psychiatric Hospital Will Have 100 Pediatric Beds
Children’s Health will lead a 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital to serve children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a collaboration between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The pediatric unit will add to the 200...
dmagazine.com
Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both
Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
dmagazine.com
GAF Shingle Plant Ends Negotiations With West Dallas To Pursue Exit on Its Own Terms
The company that has operated the GAF shingle factory in West Dallas for decades insists it will exit the neighborhood, but will no longer directly negotiate with the residents. Community members began demanding its exit earlier this year, saying that the emissions from the factory have caused a variety of...
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Lewisville’s Renovated Maternal Unit and AyuVis Is Accepted Into MassChallenge
Medical City Lewisville has recently renovated the hospital’s maternal unit. The $3.5 million revamp included modern, high-end fixtures, TVs, and decor in the 58-bed women’s unit. The area includes private labor and delivery rooms, fetal medicine specialists, nurse midwife and doula collaborative, and more. The hospital was voted “Best Hospital to Have a Baby” in DFWChild Magazine. You can see a tour of the renovated facility here.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (9/7/22)
The Jail is Overcrowded, and County Commissioners Spar With Judges. At yesterday’s meeting, County Commissioner John Wiley Price told his colleagues that the Dallas County jail is 88 percent full, with fewer than 1,000 beds remaining in the facility. The News reports there are only 73 beds remaining for women, over half of whom are in jail for nonviolent offenses. The district attorney says the county is largely meeting the state’s cap of 90 day detainment pre-trial, but acknowledges that the felony case backlog is gumming up the works.
