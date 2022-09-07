Tama Tran works as a nurse practitioner at Lily Med Spa, but her interest in skin rejuvenation began as a child working alongside her mother at her small aesthetics shop. Tran became passionate about bridging the gap between beauty and health and opened Lily Med Spa on a shoestring budget in a two-room office. Word about Tran’s gorgeous results quickly spread, and she moved to a larger North Dallas location offering comprehensive skin rejuvenation treatments that restore healthy skin and promote a more youthful appearance. If it’s proven and effective, Lily Med Spa excels at it and is among the top injectors in the U.S. “Our secret to success is to provide the best possible care with reasonable pricing while listening and responding to patients’ needs and desires,” Tran says. “I understand the value of self-care and utilize my experience in blending science, medicine and technology. Lily Med Spa is the fruition of my dream.” Tran understands balance and harmony of the face. “Proportion is important,” she says. “Aesthetics should work together, like an orchestra. With the right treatments, age is just a number.” Tran also trains doctors and nurses on injectables and contributes to promoting the “look good/feel good connection” throughout the community, often volunteering for causes where she can make a measurable impact, such as DIFFA, North Texas Food Bank, and Genesis Women’s Shelter.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO