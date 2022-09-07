Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway
This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
St. Paul woman sentenced to 3 years probation for fatal hit and run
MINNEAPOLIS -- Aissata Dore, who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run earlier this year, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.Dore, 20, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.READ MORE: 20-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit-and-runDore will serve a stayed prison sentence of 48 months for three years and 60 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.According to the court documents, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her car on May 28, 2021, at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MN corrections officer pleads guilty to involvement in prison meth ring
STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Are Targeting Theses Vehicles In MN
If you're like me, when I leave my vehicle parked outside, I half expect to find my catalytic converter missing in the morning. Either that or find some desperate dude under my car in the process of removing the catalytic converter. I realize that the value of the metal in...
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
4 arrested for possession and intent to sell meth, fentanyl in Redby
RED LAKE - Four people have been arrested after fentanyl and methamphetamine were found during a search on Tuesday at a Redby residence in the Red Lake Nation. According to a release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety's criminal investigation division, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the Redby district of Red Lake.
Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH
I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Shooting near Midway Under Investigation at Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Investigators are looking for the suspect in a shooting Saturday night on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says it happened around 10:00 p.m. near the north entrance to the Midway near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street as a large group of kids were fighting.
Florida Woman Dies in Northern Minnesota ATV Accident
BEULAH TOWNSHIP -- A Florida woman is dead after an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. It happened Monday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a group of riders came upon an overturned side-by-side ATV along the Emily-Outing Trail with the driver trapped inside. The group...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud
How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
Video shows the moments leading up to fatal motorcycle crash on Minnesota highway
An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 62. The video shows that, around 7 a.m., the rider was traveling quickly in the far left lane of Highway 62 near France Avenue when he started to drift dangerously close to the guardrail. We have edited some of the footage that followed: A minute later, the camera panned and showed bystanders attempting to aid the man, who was motionless, and to the left of the road.
Bring The Kids! The ‘Touch The Truck’ Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center
The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera
A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
