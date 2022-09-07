ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway

This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul woman sentenced to 3 years probation for fatal hit and run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aissata Dore, who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run earlier this year, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.Dore, 20, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.READ MORE: 20-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit-and-runDore will serve a stayed prison sentence of 48 months for three years and 60 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.According to the court documents, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her car on May 28, 2021, at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
kfgo.com

MN corrections officer pleads guilty to involvement in prison meth ring

STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
STILLWATER, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

4 arrested for possession and intent to sell meth, fentanyl in Redby

RED LAKE - Four people have been arrested after fentanyl and methamphetamine were found during a search on Tuesday at a Redby residence in the Red Lake Nation. According to a release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety's criminal investigation division, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the Redby district of Red Lake.
REDBY, MN
MIX 108

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
MINNESOTA STATE
Public Safety
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud

How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Video shows the moments leading up to fatal motorcycle crash on Minnesota highway

An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 62. The video shows that, around 7 a.m., the rider was traveling quickly in the far left lane of Highway 62 near France Avenue when he started to drift dangerously close to the guardrail. We have edited some of the footage that followed: A minute later, the camera panned and showed bystanders attempting to aid the man, who was motionless, and to the left of the road.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Bring The Kids! The ‘Touch The Truck’ Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center

The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera

A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
