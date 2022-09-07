Read full article on original website
Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report
UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?. This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:. Why is this area of land...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Summer In Minnesota Doesn’t End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far
The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
Bear Hunting in Minnesota Is Underway: What You Should Know
Bear hunting started in Minnesota Thursday September 1st and continues through October 16. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the majority of bears shot in Minnesota are shot the first 2 weekends of the season. Schmitt says they'll have a pretty good idea early in the season how the season will go. Schmitt explains that even though more bear are spotted in Central Minnesota lately the majority of bear are found and shot in northern Minnesota. Bear hunting information from the Minnesota DNR below.
7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day
When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.
Hearing Impaired Contestant on DWTS is from Minnesota
Some people love the show Dancing with the Stars and others couldn't care less. I fall in the middle of that group. If there is a contestant that's on the show that I "know" or I'm curious about, I would like to see how they do. The show used to...
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
$750K Run for Minnesota Attorney Ends on Big Brother on CBS
Reality TV. Something I would never do... unless it was the Amazing Race. That seems like it would be a ton of fun, and cool to see the world while you're at it. But Big Brother is one of my "trash TV" guilty pleasures. This season there is/was a contestant from Minnesota. Michael Bruner is an attorney from Rochester. And, if you have been watching, you know that it looked like he had a really good... in fact, a great chance of winning the $750,000 prize. He was winning so many competitions on the show. Nine of them, to be exact. That beats the Big Brother record held by infamous contestant Janelle, who is also from Minnesota. Way to represent!
Ukrainian Students Tour St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Students from Ukraine toured St. Cloud Wednesday. The Global Synergy Group’s “YouLEAD” program spoke at the St Cloud Morning Optimist’s “Lessons in Leadership” meeting at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Global Synergy Group’s founder, Irina Fursman, says the students return...
New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants
Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
Minnesota Neighboring State Has Two Wine Flavors For Football Rivalry Coming Up
Lets put this out there right away, I am a woman and I LOVE FOOTBALL! I love all aspects of it, watching football, talking football, playing fantasy football, tailgating for football and really if it involves football, I'm pretty much in. But who is my team? Thought you'd never ask, it's an easy answer the MINNESOTA VIKINGS!
Annual 9/11 Event to be Held this Sunday in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The annual 9-11 program will be held this Sunday in St. Cloud. The 21st annual event A Day to Remember will start at 5:00 p.m. at the front entrance of the St. Cloud Police Department at 101 11th Avenue North. The event is held on the anniversary...
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs
I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
St. Cloud’s Pride Week Offers Full Week of Events
ST. CLOUD -- A whole week's worth of activities have been planned next week for St. Cloud Pride. Organizers are encouraging individuals and businesses throughout the area to show their pride colors all week long. Pride Board co-chair Mandy Spiczka says they'll kick off the events with a roller skating...
Florida Woman Dies in Northern Minnesota ATV Accident
BEULAH TOWNSHIP -- A Florida woman is dead after an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. It happened Monday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a group of riders came upon an overturned side-by-side ATV along the Emily-Outing Trail with the driver trapped inside. The group...
Northern Exposure! You Shared Your ‘Northern Lights’ Pictures With Us [GALLERY]
Have you ever had a chance to see the Northern Lights? I remember growing up on our family farm in Princeton, Minnesota. We had no lights from the city and the sky was absolutely dazzling at times. YOUR PHOTOS OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS. We asked our listeners to submit photos...
