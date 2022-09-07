ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far

The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
Bear Hunting in Minnesota Is Underway: What You Should Know

Bear hunting started in Minnesota Thursday September 1st and continues through October 16. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the majority of bears shot in Minnesota are shot the first 2 weekends of the season. Schmitt says they'll have a pretty good idea early in the season how the season will go. Schmitt explains that even though more bear are spotted in Central Minnesota lately the majority of bear are found and shot in northern Minnesota. Bear hunting information from the Minnesota DNR below.
7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day

When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.
$750K Run for Minnesota Attorney Ends on Big Brother on CBS

Reality TV. Something I would never do... unless it was the Amazing Race. That seems like it would be a ton of fun, and cool to see the world while you're at it. But Big Brother is one of my "trash TV" guilty pleasures. This season there is/was a contestant from Minnesota. Michael Bruner is an attorney from Rochester. And, if you have been watching, you know that it looked like he had a really good... in fact, a great chance of winning the $750,000 prize. He was winning so many competitions on the show. Nine of them, to be exact. That beats the Big Brother record held by infamous contestant Janelle, who is also from Minnesota. Way to represent!
Ukrainian Students Tour St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Students from Ukraine toured St. Cloud Wednesday. The Global Synergy Group’s “YouLEAD” program spoke at the St Cloud Morning Optimist’s “Lessons in Leadership” meeting at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Global Synergy Group’s founder, Irina Fursman, says the students return...
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs

I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

