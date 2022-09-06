Read full article on original website
WCVB
Amateur Massachusetts photographer focuses his camera on all 351 city, town halls
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Over the last year, a Massachusetts attorney and photography hobbyist embarked on a mission to photograph every city and town hall in the state -- all 351 of them. "I wanted to visit all 351 cities and towns and I wanted to find something that would...
WCVB
Recent heavy rain brought some relief to drought conditions in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain during the Labor Day weekend brought some relief to the drought for many Massachusetts communities. According to the new data released Thursday, 8.7 percent of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, and 86 percent of the state is in a severe drought. Last week,...
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
WCVB
Massachusetts state treasurer to push sports betting wrinkle to promote lottery
BOSTON — With online Lottery authorization still bottled up on Beacon Hill, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg on Thursday plans to ask the Gaming Commission to require that sports betting companies commit to cross-promote the Mass. Lottery and present a plan to mitigate any financial blow the Lottery might see as a result of the latest gambling expansion.
WCVB
Sports wagering coming to Mass. but antsy bettors will have to wait a while
BOSTON — The Mass. Gaming Commission held a sort of tell-and-show session Thursday, first making clear to the eager public that it has a lot of complicated and time-consuming work to do as it launches legal sports betting here and then getting right down to that work during a lengthy and deliberate meeting.
WCVB
BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
