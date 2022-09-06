ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members

CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
