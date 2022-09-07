The Valley City High School Cheerleaders recently held a 2022 Mini-Liners Cheer Camp at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Coach Tabatha Branum shared, “It was such a good day. We completed our Mini-Liners 2022 Camp. It was long and exhausting trying to fit everything into one day but we had a great time with the kiddos teaching them cheers, dances, and stunts. We also got to have lots of snacks and play lots of games.”

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO