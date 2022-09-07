Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
KXII.com
Sherman High School has their homecoming parade
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s homecoming season and school spirit is in the air students worked for nearly a month planning the annual homecoming parade. Sherman high school student, Grey Dutton said,” It’s me and many other talented, hard working students that come together to make sure this all runs smoothly.”
KTEN.com
Durant kids compete in Fire Department Games
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- George Washington Elementary third graders in Durant were put to the test as they competed for the chance to win in the 2022 Durant Fire Department games. "Firefighters, first response, all different people came together to make this country a safe place and a place we...
KTEN.com
Sherman falls to Centennial
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Sherman came up short at home 14-7 against Centennial. The Bearcats move to 1-2 on the season and will play Lebanon Trail on the road next week.
KXII.com
Wilson N. Jones reopens psych ward
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center recognized the reopening of its behavioral health unit. “Opening up the unit again and providing this service is going to be very beneficial for the community,” said the unit’s director of nurses Rochello Govindasamy. “Mental health is usually an unmet need, and we are very excited to provide this care and sustain and maintain good mental well-being.”
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
KTEN.com
Sherman police add incentives for experienced applicants
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police are offering a hiring incentive for new officers as the department grows with the city. One of the goals is to bolster the force by bringing in new officers with prior experience. "If they come in already certified and with experience, the time...
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
KTEN.com
Jefferson Starship performs in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- They built this city on rock and roll! Jefferson Starship put on a free concert in the social district in downtown Van Alstyne. The band has released 8 gold or platinum selling studio albums in their career. "We have been planning on this for months,"...
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
eaglenationonline.com
New assistant principal achieves several firsts
Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
KTEN.com
Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
KTEN.com
Tishomingo vs Wynnewood (OSSAA football)
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - It was a close game between Wynnewood and Tishomingo at the start of the first tied at eight, but the Savages took control after that. Wynnewood gets the win 60-30.
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Dallas Observer
Denton's Cool Beans Cancels Disney Drag Brunch After 'Threats' and 'Aggressive Phone Calls'
Denton’s Cool Beans Bar and Grill has canceled a Disney-themed drag brunch performance scheduled for Sunday, citing "aggressive phone calls" and "threats." Cool Beans announced its decision to cancel the event Thursday night, hours after right-wing media figure Sara Gonzales urged her Twitter followers to protest the event. Gonzales,...
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
