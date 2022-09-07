ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Spotlight: Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo finished with the worst statistics of his career a season ago, and he didn't hide from it. "The last couple of years have been pretty (crappy) to be honest," he said after the end of last season, and he didn't use the word crappy. But that's Korpisalo, always...
