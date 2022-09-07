Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever: Week 2 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them): Maize 42vs. Andover Central 14 Arkansas City 27vs. Andover […]
Week 2 Game of the Week: Union dominates Jenks 38-3
Week 2's Friday Night Live Game of the Week keeps our crew in Tulsa at Union High School's recently completed stadium.
Football Frenzy (9/9/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
Test of wills: Styles to clash between Bartlesville and Sapulpa
Last week, Bartlesville High’s football team collided against a Claremore High Zebra team that tried to milk the clock like a dairy farmer wearing a catcher’s mitt. On Friday evening, the Bruins might need to lace up their lightweight cleats and grease their knees to battle an explosive Sapulpa High Chieftains squad that scored 33 points in one quarter — one quarter — in last week’s win against Tahlequah, 39-35.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
Bounce-back win for Wagoner against Class 6AII Tahlequah, 43-3
By Patrick Kays WAGONER - If your program thrives on the idea that success is a tradition, you have to be able to respond after the occasional defeat. After falling to Coweta last week in a tight 9-7 rivalry contest, the Wagoner Bulldogs received a visit from Class 6AII Tahlequah. ...
Owasso High School Girls’ Softball player gets up to play after tragedy
OWASSO, Okla. — Addi Drummond is part of a remarkable story that involves not just what she did but what those in her softball community did for her. Last week, a head-on collision in Osage County took the lives of her grandparents, Joe and Priscilla Drummond, as they were on the way to her softball game in St. Louis.
Farmington falls to Springdale in week three of Fearless Friday
Farmington could not handle Rogers' red-hot offense this week, scoring almost 50 points in back-to-back weeks while holding their opponents to an average of only 20.5 points a game.
Farmington, Rogers will battle it out to remain unbeaten
By Steve Andrews Farmington’s J.R. Eldridge and Rogers’ Chad Harbison took over the reins of their respective football programs just a season ago. But in just a short amount of time, both coaches have changed the cultures and the directions in which their teams are now headed. The ...
