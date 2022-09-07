ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them): Maize 42vs. Andover Central 14 Arkansas City 27vs. Andover […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
Examiner Enterprise

Test of wills: Styles to clash between Bartlesville and Sapulpa

Last week, Bartlesville High’s football team collided against a Claremore High Zebra team that tried to milk the clock like a dairy farmer wearing a catcher’s mitt. On Friday evening, the Bruins might need to lace up their lightweight cleats and grease their knees to battle an explosive Sapulpa High Chieftains squad that scored 33 points in one quarter — one quarter — in last week’s win against Tahlequah, 39-35.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
State
Oklahoma State
myozarksonline.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
LEBANON, MO
