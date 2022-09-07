Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the June 1959 Ranchman Magazine, by Myron A. Hurd. When Blue West Starr was foreman of C. W. Turner’s Three Bar Ranch on the south slope of Timbered Ridge north of Inola, he drew a salary of $100.00 per month during the 8 years, and his wife, the former Jessie Adell Hutchins, did the cooking for him, her four children and about 25 cowboys. She drew a salary of $20.00 per month and had a hired girl to help her. Turner furnished groceries and horses, but as was the custom, the cowboys furnished their saddles.

