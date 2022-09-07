Read full article on original website
Bruins Set for Battle at Sapulpa
Bartlesville High football is back on the road, as the Bruins will try to move to 2-0 in the Harry Wright tenure of BHS football. Bartlesville travels to 5A Sapulpa for Week 2 action. Turnovers are likely to be another big factor on Friday evening, after it was the main...
High School Football Week 2 Recap
The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
Coach Wright Previews Chieftains
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright joined us on Wednesday evening at Dink’s Pit BBQ to talk Bruin football during his weekly radio show. BHS is getting set for a battle against its former district foe in Sapulpa. The Chieftains now reside in Class 5A. Tailback PJ Wallace...
Bluford Starr – Pioneer of Claremore, Part Two
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the June 1959 Ranchman Magazine, by Myron A. Hurd. When Blue West Starr was foreman of C. W. Turner’s Three Bar Ranch on the south slope of Timbered Ridge north of Inola, he drew a salary of $100.00 per month during the 8 years, and his wife, the former Jessie Adell Hutchins, did the cooking for him, her four children and about 25 cowboys. She drew a salary of $20.00 per month and had a hired girl to help her. Turner furnished groceries and horses, but as was the custom, the cowboys furnished their saddles.
Owasso High School Girls’ Softball player gets up to play after tragedy
OWASSO, Okla. — Addi Drummond is part of a remarkable story that involves not just what she did but what those in her softball community did for her. Last week, a head-on collision in Osage County took the lives of her grandparents, Joe and Priscilla Drummond, as they were on the way to her softball game in St. Louis.
The Nowata Ironmen will look to get back on track tonight after coming off a game last week that was a lot closer at first than the final score suggests, but ultimately lost to the Dewey Bulldoggers 47-14. Ironmen Head coach Chance Juby talks about his message to his team...
Jenks, Union Rivalry Heats Up With Banners Highlighting QB Transfer
The trash talk is starting ahead of Friday night's backyard bowl between Jenks and Union. Union students hung up banners inside the high school poking fun at the Trojans because Jenks transfer Shaker Reisig is now the RedHawks' starting quarterback. Reisig was undefeated as the Jenks starting QB, leading the team to a state title. He's now 2-0 at Union.
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Shae Bellamy and Denver Potts
Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m. Thursday’s royalty interviews Shae Bellamy and her escort Denver Potts. Shae is the daughter of Ashlee and Craig Walker. Denver is the son of Joann and David Gullo.
Caney Valley Bullpups Ready For Humboldt
Caney Valley started their season off strong with a 28-0 win over the Erie Red Devils last Friday. This is the sixth straight season the Bullpups have won their season opener. Head Coach Criss Davis talks about his team’s conditioning for these games. They are looking to ride that...
Owasso Softball Player Whose Grandparents Died In Crash Surprised After Home Run
An Owasso High School softball player who lost her grandparents in a horrible crash last week, played in a game this week in their honor. Every time Addi Drummond hit a home run, her grandpa Joe treated her to a $100 bill. The money went beyond a reward, because it's...
Oklahoma State Offers Jalen Montonati, Son of Brian Montonati
The Cowboys are the first Division-I program to offer a legacy basketball standout out of Owasso. Jalen Montonati, son of Brian Montonati, announced an offer Wednesday. The younger Montonati is a 6-foot-7 2026 prospect, meaning he is in his freshman year of high school at Owasso, where his father coaches.
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
Freshman forward Jalen Montonati lands his first offer from his father's alma-mater
During the month of July, Mike Boynton was spotted watching local high-level freshman prospect Jalen Montonati compete with his Team Griffin travel team. Today, Boynton made it apparent that he was sold on what he saw and extended Montonati his first Division I offer. "It was funny because we were...
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022
For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
St John Catholic School Celebration
Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Lili Adams, Tara Catlin, Kade Hopkins, Nate Harper
Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Friday’s theme is Panther Pride Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Friday’s royalty interviews Lili Adams and Tara Catlin. Along with senior escorts Kade Hopkins and Nate Harper. These interviews are made possible thanks to...
Run the Rails 5K Sep. 24
Run the Rails 5K is happening in Skiatook Sep. 24. The run will begin and end at Skiatook Central Part. This 5k course follows what had used to be an old railroad track which was converted into a walking trail 16 years ago. There is no need to worry about...
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Rebecca Grooms and Mason Snodgrass
Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Wednesday’s theme is Soccer Beach Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m. Wednesday’s royalty interviews Rebecca Grooms and her escort Mason Snodgrass. Rebecca is the daughter of Jonathan and Ashley Grooms. Mason is the son of Jason and Melanie Snodgrass.
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
Ike’s Chili celebrates 114th anniversary, offers special deals and events
TULSA, Okla. — Ike’s Chili is celebrating their 114th anniversary in Tulsa. The historic restaurant opened on Sept. 10, 1908. Ike’s had humble beginnings as a chili shack located in an alleyway near 3rd and Boulder. Over the years, the owners continued to use the same, simple...
