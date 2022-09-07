Read full article on original website
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
This was the least affordable week to buy a home in 35 years
Trying to buy a home? Good luck. The silver lining for buyers, though, is that home prices are already falling in some major cities.
The average APR for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose...
US home prices are going to stall completely as soaring mortgage rates crush demand, Goldman Sachs warns
Goldman Sachs told clients it expects US home prices to stall completely in 2023 as demand drops. Prices soared during the pandemic, but Fed rate hikes are rapidly cooling the US property market. Goldman said outright falls in prices are likely in some areas, but it doesn't expect huge drops.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most
Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade
Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
Home prices fell in July for the first time in nearly three years
The median U.S. home price declined slightly in July, the first time in years that prices have fallen. Black Knight, a housing data firm, reports the median home price fell 0.77% from June, the largest single-month decline since January 2011. Over the last few months, Black Knight’s data shows prices...
CD Rate Trends, Week of September 6: Rates flat
For a second week, the top nationwide rate in most certificate of deposit (CD) terms has remained flat. All major terms have the same top nationwide rate today as last Monday, with the exception of a small 5-basis point rise in the top 3-month CD rate. CD Term Last Week's...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 8, 2022: Rates hold
Rates were mostly flat across mortgage products Wednesday. The flagship 30-year average dipped just a single point, keeping it elevated well above the 6% mark. National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Housing Activity 'Took A Nosedive' As Mortgage Rates Hit 15-Year Highs - A Chart That Says It All
Mortgage rates are at their highest point since the Great Recession as housing affordability continues to decline, according to Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS: FMCC) data. The 30-year fixed increased from 5.66% to 5.89%. The long-term rate hasn't been this high since November 2008, shortly after the Great Recession was triggered by the collapse of the housing market.
Mortgage Rates for Sept. 8, 2022: Rates Increase
A number of important mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upswing in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of 2022, what happens...
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to Three-Month Low
(Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week...
CoreLogic: US Home Equity Increases Again in Q2 2022, With the Total Average Equity Per Homeowner Reaching a Record High of $300,000
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the second quarter of 2022. The report shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $3.6 trillion, for an average of $60,200 per borrower, since the second quarter of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005071/en/ Figure 1: Map of Average Year-Over-Year Equity Gain per Borrower (Graphic: Business Wire)
U.S. wholesale inventories gain revised lower in July
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased less than initially thought in July as businesses slowed the replenishment of their stocks. The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories rose 0.6%, instead of 0.8% as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers advanced 1.8% in June.
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak
NEW YORK -- Wall Street added to its recent gains Friday with a broad rally that broke the market's three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher, its third straight increase, and ended with a 3.7% gain for the week. That makes it the benchmark index's best week going back to July.
China's Aug new bank loans rise less than expected, credit growth slows
BEIJING (Reuters) - New bank lending in China rose less than expected in August, while broad credit growth slowed, as COVID flare-ups and a deepening property crisis weigh heavily on the economy despite the central bank's efforts to stimulate demand. Banks extended 1.25 trillion yuan ($180.63 billion) in new yuan...
Growing share of Americans believe home prices will fall
More and more Americans think home prices are on their way down. The share of respondents who believe home prices will decline increased to 33% in August from 30% the month prior, according to a monthly survey from Fannie Mae, while the percentage who think they will go up in the next 12 months declined to 33% from 39%. On net, the percentage of Americans who say home prices will go up decreased 9 percentage points month over month.
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Sept. 7, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also made gains. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation.
