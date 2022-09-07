Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres
The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous Mosquito Fire threatens towns in Sierra range
Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire confirmed at 23,000 acres; evacuations and road closures remain in place
This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday morning the acreage of the Mosquito Fire at least 23,000. According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire perimeter has not been able to be accurately mapped due to smoke conditions. Evacuations and road closures remain in place.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties estimated to be over 29K acres in size
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (9/6) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 29,585 acres in size and is 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Smoke from the fire is also spreading into the valley, causing...
Mountain Democrat
Forest fire enters county
Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free. The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened
FORESTHILL, Calif. — A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also begun to burn into El Dorado county since it has jumped the American River, heading toward Volcanoville.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Sept. 12
BEAR RIVER CAMPGROUND TOWN HALL When: Monday, Sept. 12 Where: Sierra Vista Community Center, 55 School Street, Colfax Time: 6-8 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/93144062737 Phone: 877-788-099 or 877-853-5247 Webinar ID: 931 4406 2737. A town hall is scheduled for the community to provide input regarding the Bear River Campground, which is...
SFGate
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
goldcountrymedia.com
Protect American River Canyons Clean-Up scheduled for Sept. 17
Protect American River Canyons will hold its fall American River Clean-Up day Saturday, Sept. 17. Volunteers should report to the old Auburn-Foresthill curved bridge, 3 miles below Auburn near the Highway 49 American River crossing. A river blessing by Stan Padilla will be held at 8 a.m., followed by registration...
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
goldcountrymedia.com
Poor air quality descends upon area due to Mosquito Fire
Areas of Auburn were experiencing hazardous air quality as a result of the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill Thursday morning. According to PurpleAir, areas near downtown Auburn were registering above 400, which is hazardous and a health warning of emergency conditions. According to IQAir, the top ten worst air quality index ratings Thursday morning were Foresthill, Cool, Newcastle, Loomis, Granite Bay, North Auburn and Auburn.
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
