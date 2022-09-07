Read full article on original website
Related
How Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed her Business by Becoming a Creative Pragmatist
No one would say COVID-19 was a positive experience, but for Tibi designer Amy Smilovic, who celebrates 25 years in business at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, it was transformative. During lockdown, Smilovic created an entire philosophy of dressing and being, which she calls “creative pragmatism” (she’s writing a book about it, too), a Tibictionary of her own styling terms to remember when getting dressed, and became an Instagram Live star, increasing the brand’s following to more than 500,000.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayThey Are...
voguebusiness.com
BFC asks fashion community to support LFW designers as shows go on
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. London Fashion Week will continue with shows and presentations, the British Fashion Council confirmed on Friday night, despite high-profile cancellations from Burberry and Raf Simons following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September. “London Fashion Week … will coincide...
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
Hypebae
Feng Chen Wang Unveils Her FW22 Collection
Chinese-born designer Feng Chen Wang navigates perfectionism and acceptance in uncertainty with her latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Finding solace in the never-ending act of improvement, Wang imbues each garment with a sense of fluidity. “This season, I love the idea of embracing and finding beauty in our inter-connectedness, in nature,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother’s death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air. Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications. Scores of senior British politicians past and present, including new Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king then joined them, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch.
U.K.・
papermag.com
Bottega Veneta Collaborates With The Strand on Totes
Creative Director Matthieu Blazy is delving into the full literary experience. Last week, Bottega Veneta released their Fall 2022 campaign as a physical book freely available by request at any store location. Now, Blazy has partnered with NYC’s famous independent bookstore The Strand to reimagine the iconic tote in a brand new capsule collection.
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Run Sneaker Gets Marble and Floral Makeovers
Gucci shows no sign of slowing down, with an upcoming runway show, Harry Styles collection launch, and the pressure of being the world’s hottest brand on its shoulders only encouraging more creativity from Alessandro Michele. Naturally, it has done what it does best: pack a bucketload of color and print into signature pieces, notably the contemporary Run sneaker.
Hypebae
Behind the Atelier: Ashley Ciriaco of CIRIACO on Creating Timeless Streetwear-Esque Handbag Silhouettes
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three
In 1943, with Europe caught in the throes of World War II, PR maven Eleanor Lambert spearheaded “press week” at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, giving a much-needed boost to the U.S. ready-to-wear business. Back then, New York was an afterthought on the global fashion stage as American editors and buyers fled their home turf to chase new trends. Oh, how times have changed — for the spring 2023 season, it is the Europeans who are making the journey across the Atlantic. Italy will be well represented in New York with Fendi feting its Baguette bag here on Friday, one day...
BET
TELFAR Announces Pop-Up Bag Sale During NYFW
Looking to get your hands on a Telfar Shopping Bag in any color or size? Or another for your collection? Mark September 11 on your calendar. Rather than taking to the runway for a show during New York Fashion Week, the coveted brand is ascending on the legendary Rainbow clothing in Brooklyn for a one-day shopping extravaganza. On the 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., those looking to buy a Shopping Bag can purchase up to five in any size and color.
hypebeast.com
PUMA Leaps Into the Metaverse With Its First Digital Experience
If you’re a footwear company and you’re not diving into the metaverse then you’re already ten steps behind. Between Nike‘s innovative partnership with RTFKT and adidas‘ rollout with Prada, the space is quickly seeing growth in the space, and now. is up next. The German...
Kim Kardashian Joins Controversial World of Private Equity With New Fund
"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," Kardashian said about her new business venture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Saks Potts Isn't Looking for a TikTok Moment
Every brand wants to come out of gate strong, but few get a start like Saks Potts. The Copenhagen-based womenswear brand, which launched in 2014, became an instant cult favorite thanks to its poppy, fur-trimmed outerwear. But when you have such a hallmark design, how do you keep from becoming a one-hit wonder? Founders Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks found a way with Saks Potts’ Spring 2023 collection, which showed during Copenhagen Fashion Week in the sunny city square at mid-day.
Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'
With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Star-printed Knwls Set for U.S. Open Appearance
Emily Ratajkowski had a standout fashion moment during her visit to the U.S. Open in New York. On Wednesday, the model-turned-author arrived at the coveted tennis tournament wearing a two-piece, semi-sheer star-printed set by Knwls, created by Charlotte Knowles. She paired the look with pointed black booties and a black shoulder bag. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup simple. Ratajkowski, along with her friend comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, watched Jessica Pegula of the U.S. play Poland’s Iga...
In Style
The Comfy Sneaker Helen Mirren Wore at Cannes Just Got a Controversial Makeover
I'll be the first to admit this: Patterns scare me. The idea of wearing anything other than my single-toned, black, white, or beige staples is just too much for me to think about. So what I'm about to say is even more gasp-worthy: I'm obsessed with Cariuma's new leopard sneaker collection.
Renzo Rosso on Marni’s ‘Coolness’ and His Commitment to Institutional Roles
MILAN — “Marni is cool.” Coolness is high praise indeed for Renzo Rosso and the entrepreneur couldn’t be happier about Marni’s positioning and appeal at this moment.More from WWDMaison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022Diesel Resort 2023Marni RTW Fall 2022 Ahead of his trip to New York, where the Italian brand is for the first time staging a fashion show on Saturday night, Rosso enthused about the work done so far by creative director Francesco Risso. “I am a great fan of Francesco, he rejuvenated Marni, attracting a new Gen Z customer, turning it into a very modern and young brand,” Rosso observed....
hypebeast.com
Helmut Lang and UNIQLO Reconnect for Classic Cut Jeans
Having established a relationship that stretches back to Fall/Winter 2014, in which Helmut Lang‘s then-creative director, Alexandre Plokohov worked with Japanese apparel giant UNIQLO on an array of comfortable sweats, the duo now reconnect for a limited capsule revisiting Helmut Lang’s Classic Cut Jeans. The “HELMUT LANG JEANS”...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Rift "Triple Black" Is the Affordable Alternative to the Maison Margiela Tabi Toe
Has unveiled its latest colorway of its split-toe staple. Arriving in “Triple Black,” the Nike Air Rift is back for the Fall season. The shoe was originally debuted in 1996 and was the brand’s first shoe that promoted natural motion. The Air Rift was heavily inspired by Kenyan distance runners who often trained barefoot. The shoe has since been a cult classic, offering a silhouette shape that resembles that of the Margiela’s Tabi toe.
Complex
Zara Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s Continued Influence With New Collab Collection
While working on his new collab collection with Zara, launching this week, Narciso Rodriguez says he was taken aback by the sustained enthusiasm he witnessed for his decades of minimalism-shaping design. “Working with Zara is eye-opening, because everyone is so aware of what’s going on in the world and in...
Comments / 0