Benedict Cumberbatch & Mark Strong Join Cast Of Jodie Comer Thriller ‘The End We Start From’; First-Look Image Revealed
Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman) will join the Jodie Comer-starring apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From. Both are also attached as executive producers on the film, whose principal photography has begun in London, and you can see a first-look image of Doctors and Killing Eve star Comer in action above. Joel Fry (Cruella, Yesterday), Gina McKee (My Policeman, Line Of Duty) and Nina Sosanya (Screw, His Dark Materials) have also joined the cast of the Mahalia Belo-directed feature. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel and adapted by Bafta-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), The End We Start From is billed as...
Viola Davis Delivers Impassioned Speech At ‘Woman King’ TIFF World Premiere: “Magnum Opus” Is For “Risk-Takers & Naysayers” & Actress’ “6-Year-Old Self”
Usually the best said is saved for last at a Toronto Film Festival premiere, meaning the biggest speeches come during a pic’s Q&A session after the screening. However, The Woman King star and producer Viola Davis brought the house down with a passionate speech Friday about her “magnum opus” film, and how she hopes it inspires generations of Black women. The TriStar release directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, comes out September 16, and has been known to be a possible world-building franchise. This morning, TriStar president Nicole Brown spoke at TIFF about how the female-driven Black period pic was a roll of the...
Toronto Review: Gina Prince-Bythewood ‘The Woman King’ Starring Viola Davis
Gina Prince Bythewood’s period film, The Woman King, opens with an incredible action sequence with General Nanisca (Viola Davis) of The Agojie army approaching a village of men holding their women hostage. Men are getting sliced, diced, and tossed across the screen by these mighty warrior women. After they arrive back in the Dahomey kingdom victorious, the story introduces Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an unmarried young woman deemed worthless because she has no husband. She’s taken to the palace and introduced to Izogie (Lashana Lynch) and Amenza (Shiela Atim), Dahomey’s top soldiers in the King Ghezo Royal guard. Women in the...
‘Isn’t it our duty to show horrible people?’ Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes and The Forgiven film-makers on faith, hope and depravity
Director John Michael McDonagh, author Lawrence Osborne and the stars of the film discuss personal salvation, simplistic critics and why ‘you can’t build a culture out of non-stop moral hysteria’
‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Ring In the Era of Talkies for Damien Chazelle’s Epic Ode to Old Hollywood
The lush land of 1920s Hollywood is now getting a modern A-lister take thanks to Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. The “La La Land” director helms highly-anticipated epic “Babylon” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as two movie stars at the opposite ends of fame. The film is set for a December 25 limited release and a wide release January 6, 2023, making the feature a buzzed-about Oscars contender. The period piece focuses on the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. While the specific plot details remain under wraps, IndieWire can confirm that Robbie plays aspiring...
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
wmagazine.com
Harlem’s Fashion Row Marks 15th Anniversary With Janet Jackson and Issa Rae
Flashbulbs popped and phones were raised high on September 6 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City the moment Janet Jackson stepped into the room. The Grammy-winning superstar was in town to receive Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon of the Year Award. “I truly apologize for being so...
Florence Pugh Will Not Attend ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference at Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh is further limiting her promotional press for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” as the actress will not be in attendance at the press conference for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where it’s having its world premiere, TheWrap has learned. Pugh will...
thesource.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Stop on Her Farewell Tour
Teyana Taylor is currently on her farewell The Last Rose Petal 2 tour. As the show pulled into London, Teyana Taylor was surprised by an icon, Janet Jackson. “London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown baby! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice
In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
Olivia Wilde Dodges Question About Feud With ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Florence Pugh: ‘The Internet Feeds Itself’
Olivia Wilde isn’t commenting on alleged tensions between her and Florence Pugh, the star of her movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” When asked at a Venice press conference whether Wilde can “clear the air” about the alleged falling out with Pugh, the director said: “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And...
Anna Wintour Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions
Vogue’s famous 73 Questions have been posed to cover stars from Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, but for the most recent installment of the series, we turned to the ultimate source: Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This isn’t the first time that Wintour has...
Tyrese Rekindles Romance With Zelie Timothy After Previously Calling Her ‘Poison’
It wasn’t too long ago when Tyrese took to social media to blast his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, for being “poison.” But after rekindling their romance, the couple showing off their “endless love.”. Tyrese and Zelie enjoyed a weekend vacation together that they shared on social media...
Olivia Wilde dismisses tension rumours between her and Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde isn't too wild about the alleged drama surrounding her and actress Florence Pugh. In response to recent rumors, the actress-director is dismissing speculation that there's any tension between the two ladies. Since production first began on Wilde's second film, Don't Worry Darling, rumors of their supposed rift have...
‘The Good Nurse’ Trailer: Jessica Chastain Rescues Patients from a Killer Eddie Redmayne
Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain bring a harrowing hospital true crime saga to life with “The Good Nurse.” The Netflix film, helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”), tells the disturbingly true tale of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cullen killed patients by administering lethal doses of insulin and other potentially fatal drugs; he confessed to killing up to 40 people and is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences in prison. Cullen’s coworker...
Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson On Reuniting For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ — Venice
Martin McDonagh is back on the Lido where he’s set to debut his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film he’s produced in his home country Ireland. Discussing his return to the country during a press conference in Venice Monday, McDonagh said: “To do something in Ireland was majestic, especially the west of Ireland was a dream of mine. The whole area where we filmed was where I went back to when I was a kid to visit relatives. It’s where my dad’s from.” Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the film...
SFGate
‘The Inspection’ Carries Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Into the Oscar Race
Bathroom stalls, showering marines and flashlights under the sheets encompass A24’s “The Inspection.” While the moving drama could catch the attention of progressive Academy members, others may find the honest subject matter too off-putting. As Ellis French, Jeremy Pope takes the lead of Elegance Bratton’s directorial and...
Freddie Mercury Had a Humble Job at London’s Heathrow Airport Before Joining the Band That Eventually Became Queen
Queen is credited with forever altering the world’s concept of music Yet Freddie Mercury’s early life was far from the dazzling lifestyle he later led.
Timothée Chalamet Goes Dark in Twisted Suit and Leather Boots for ‘British Vogue’ Party at Venice Film Festival 2022
Timothée Chalamet continued his slick style streak at the Venice Film Festival — this time, in sharp suiting. The “Bones And All” star arrived to the “British Vogue” Darlings party on Saturday night, following his viral arrival at the horror film’s premiere that day. However, for this occasion, Chalamet opted for a more formal approach in a black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching slim-fitting cigarette trousers, as well as shining Cartier rings and a set of thin...
