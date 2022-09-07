Read full article on original website
Related
Collection
When talking about A.P.C. it always comes back around to realness. Jean Touitou rejects the artifice that props up so much of fashion. During the pandemic, many were singing the same tune, but now that we’re putting the last two years behind us (prematurely, maybe), he’s noticed the artifice building back up. “During Covid, everybody said ‘we have to change,’ but nothing changes,” he said at the brand’s New York showroom, alluding to the packed-again fashion schedule. “We still have the will to show, but we’re not going to do a show with tons of people. So we decided to do a show on the streets.”
Gucci Westman’s New Foundation Will Be an Instant Hit With Women Over 50
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gucci Westman is a true connoisseur when it comes to the makeup textures and formulas most suitable for those in their fifties and above. “I’m going to be 52 in October, and as you age, your routine needs to evolve,” she tells Vogue. “I’m a makeup artist, and I’m a person who wears makeup, and I need everything to be quick and effective.” Enter the latest release from her makeup brand Westman Atelier, Vital Complexion Drops, a liquid foundation that she describes as “a lightweight oil that—when you apply it to your face—becomes more like a cushiony serum”.
From Blotting Papers to Chic Sneakers, These Are Vogue Editors’ Fashion Week Essentials
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most, the passing of Labor Day Weekend signifies the end of a sweet summer and the dawn of fall, but for us at Vogue, the penultimate weekend means only one thing: the commencement of New York Fashion Week. The week-long extravaganza begins this Friday and consists of busy days spent running uptown and downtown to attend shows and nights out at bustling after parties and events. While exciting, this time of year can also be quite overwhelming, which is where solid wardrobe essentials, hero beauty products, and more come in to save the day. To survive the chaos, the items that Vogue editors consider a part of their New York Fashion Week Survival Guide may be privy to fashion week but can be used in any stressful situation you may find yourself in, from oil whisking blotting papers and a cooling face mist to comfortable, yet chic pairs of sneakers for when your step is guaranteed to surpass 10 thousand.
hunker.com
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Shop the Vogue World Runway—A Fall Fashion Extravaganza
You’ve bought your ticket or saved the date—the runway show can be streamed globally!—for September 12, 7:30 pm EST. But you want to take your Vogue World experience to the next level by shopping all the fashion. The event, which celebrates the 130th anniversary of Vogue, will...
Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake
The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show
Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDCollina Strada RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023Parke & Ronen Resort 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anna Wintour Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions
Vogue’s famous 73 Questions have been posed to cover stars from Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, but for the most recent installment of the series, we turned to the ultimate source: Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This isn’t the first time that Wintour has...
hypebeast.com
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
Nothing to Wear for Fashion Week? James Veloria’s Michael Kors–Era Celine Sale Has You Covered
If you’re searching for hot look-at-me vintage, you’re in luck. James Veloria is hosting a special sale of Michael Kors–era Celine this Saturday, smack-dab in the middle of Fashion Week. It’s the most recent installment of the beloved Chinatown store’s sought-after curated sales (past iterations have included Tom Ford–era Gucci, Todd Oldham, and Stella McCartney–era Chloé). If those sales’ successes are anything to go by, get there early! Doors open at 12.
Gigi Hadid Launches A New Label, Guest In Residence
When Gigi Hadid moved to New York from Los Angeles almost a decade ago, it was on the brink of a particularly bitter East Coast winter. Needless to say, the bone-chilling weather was a shock to the system. “I’m always the person who’s cold even when other people feel hot,” says Hadid, with a sigh. Thankfully, her parents had planned ahead: They’d sent their then teenage daughter off to college at the New School with the cashmere sweaters she’d swiped from their wardrobe on cooler days in California. Her favorites were all stealthy chic: a gray turtleneck that fastened with leather straps (her mother’s) and an all-engulfing button-up cable-knit cardigan from her father. With her life in a moment of transition—one both wildly exhilarating and bewildering—the cozy knits offered the reassuring feeling of home. “Those were the only cashmere pieces I owned for a long time,” Hadid admits. “I still have them.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On the Menu at Bergdorf Goodman This Fashion Week? Designer Cocktails
Designer drink, anyone? In honor of New York Fashion Week, Bergdorf Goodman asked some of the most recognizable names in the American fashion industry—including Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon, Sergio Hudson, and Christopher John Rogers—to curate a list of custom cocktails. With help of the expert...
Bella Hadid Flexes Her Literary Look Once Again
Last night, Bella Hadid proved her love for literature at a Bottega Veneta dinner held at The Strand. Well, sort of. She wasn’t holding any specific book, but rather she left the event at the iconic New York bookstore last night wearing a loose shredded denim dress, sturdy square-toe black boots, a bicep bracelet, and a leather tote that boasted The Strand’s logo. The supple piece is a collaboration between the Italian House and the downtown literary establishment and comes in both yellow and black.
Partow Celebrates the Brand’s 10-Year Anniversary With an Intimate Cocktail Party in the West Village
With the buzz of New York Fashion Week already in full swing, a stylish group gathered at the West Village hotspot, Left Bank, for an intimate cocktail party to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Partow. The brand, which specializes in chic minimalist ready-to-wear, was born in 2011 behind the designer Nellie Partow. For Partow, the cocktail was more than just a celebration of the 10-year mark, and more a ‘thank you’ to those special people who have helped build the brand along the way, from stylists and photographers to muses and consumers of the feminine label.
Narciso Rodriguez and Zara Celebrated Their Partnership With a Cozy Dinner Party
Nearly 24 hours straight of rain, couldn’t stop New Yorkers from gathering at everyone’s favorite restaurant Carbone on Tuesday evening. “I haven’t been here in a long time, so I’m really excited to be here with you all,” Jerry Seinfeld explained in a heartwarming welcome while appetizers were being served. The cause for celebration? A glorious revival of archival Narciso Rodriguez pieces, which will be sold exclusively at Zara later this week.
Willy Wonka of Williamsburg: Inside KidSuper’s 10,000-Square-Foot Creative Factory
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Roebling Street in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is building a complex that he believes will propel his scrappy fashion brand to new heights. The 10,000-square-foot retail space and creative centre is “going to be a physical manifestation of our success”, says Dillane, a sprawling multi-use site that matches the designer and 2021 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner’s ambitions.
Vogue World Partners With Snap on AR Filters and Fashion Try-Ons
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Vogue World: New York — a first-of-a-kind live fashion experience taking place on 12 September to celebrate Vogue’s 130th year — is casting a new lens on the traditional runway show through a partnership with Snap that will let users enhance the event via augmented reality (AR) lenses.
Your One-Stop Guide to the New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Calendar
We’ve been saying that New York Fashion week is back for the past few seasons, but this spring 2023 season it’s really back. All five days will be packed with back-to-back shows, presentations, and parties, making it hard to keep up. But don’t worry, because Vogue Runway is here with all the details about the week’s top happenings, including the most exclusive event of them all, Vogue World!
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0