LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
NOLA.com
Kenner taps Telemundo anchor to head up Hispanic community engagement: 'The city is here for them'
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has tapped longtime Telemundo New Orleans anchor and news director Valeria Kawas to head up the city's outreach to the Hispanic community, which makes up roughly a quarter of the population. In her new role as Kenner's cultural coordinator, Kawas said she hopes to bridge the...
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag.
NOLA.com
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century
Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
Scoot: I signed the recall petition on behalf of those who can’t
Mayor Cantrell’s political attitude following her re-election paints a picture of a politician who seems to feel untouchable and that she can do whatever she wants to do - and that is never an attractive attribute of a politician.
NOLA.com
30,000 ducks ready for Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser at City Park's Big Lake Saturday
Close to 30,000 rubber ducks will take the plunge at City Park's Big Lake Saturday at noon, with one of the sponsored yellow fowl being worth $5,000. The Second Harvest Food Bank Duck Derby fundraiser will see the yellow quackers launched at 2 p.m. Each of the ducks has a...
Subaru surprises Pine View Middle School with a $12.5k donation
Baldwin Subaru is "adopting" the entire school to provide support for more than 625 students as part of the Subaru Loves Learning program.
listenupyall.com
New poll suggests over half of New Orleans voters support recall of Mayor Cantrell
Baton Rouge – A new poll on the recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell shows over half of those surveyed say she needs to go. University of New Orleans political science professor Dr. Ed Chervenak conducted to poll. He says the results were mostly similar regardless of gender, party affiliation or race.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail
For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
bogalusadailynews.com
Citizens ask questions of company that plans to operate ‘methadone clinic’ in city
Representatives from Behavioral Health Group, Inc., visited Bogalusa on Wednesday to hear from citizens concerned about BHG’s plans to open an Opioid Treatment Program/Methadone Clinic facility at 412 Ave. B in Bogalusa in the coming months. The meeting was held as a town hall format at Bogalusa High School’s...
uptownmessenger.com
Church working to take landmark building off the endangered list
The slow deterioration of the Victorian-era wooden church on the Magazine and Valence streets has caught the attention of the Louisiana Landmarks Society. It was the only Uptown building on the preservation advocacy group’s 2022 list of New Orleans’ Most Endangered Sites. “Long a fixture along Magazine Street...
Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now
LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org.
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell says she won't repay New Orleans for first-class flights
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city the roughly $29,000 she charged this year to fly first- or business-class on official trips, despite a policy that requires municipal employees to buy the lowest airfare available. Speaking to reporters Thursday at a news conference covered by...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish inspector general names five 'high-risk' areas office will probe in 2023
Jefferson Parish’s taxpayer-funded government watchdog has released a list of five “high-risk” areas it will audit and evaluate in 2023, including how the parish spent $84 million in federal pandemic aid. The Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Office also plans to scrutinize the parish’s fire protection and suppression...
