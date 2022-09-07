ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Circumstances of Tuesday's Fatal Crash on Nolensville Pike Remain Under Investigation

Nashville, Tennessee
 3 days ago

The circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s 1:15 p.m. fatal crash in the 6200 block of Nolensville Pike remain under investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, Marion Douglas Jr., 61, was driving erratically in the northbound lanes of Nolensville Pike when he struck a traffic control worker who was in the process of setting up traffic cones, knocking the worker to the ground. A second traffic control worker reported that the pickup then ran off the east side Nolensville Pike before traveling back across the roadway, and down an embankment, where it collided with a utility pole and a tree. Douglas died at the scene. The traffic control worker was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and whether a medical issue contributed to the crash. Toxicology testing will also be conducted on Douglas to determine whether impairment was a factor.

