From the creators of “Instant Dream Home” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” comes the brand new Netflix reality show, “Buy My House.”. The real estate reality series is centered around homeowners across the U.S. trying to make deals with real estate tycoons looking to buy their properties. You can say it is reminiscent of a real estate “Shark Tank.” Hosting the show is E! Nightly Pop’s Nina Parker and rounding out the cast of tycoons are former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman and financial property specialist Danisha Wrighster.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO