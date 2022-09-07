Read full article on original website
Related
MedPage Today
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems
While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
MedPage Today
Self-Measured BP Struggles to Get Off the Ground During the Pandemic
SAN DIEGO -- COVID-19 provided the push for some to adopt self-measured blood pressure (BP) monitoring, presenting an opportunity to overhaul hypertension care and surveillance nationwide -- if stakeholders can only get it to stick. When the pandemic began in March 2020, "COVID brought total destruction to usual patient care...
MedPage Today
California's Record-High Temps a 'Teachable Moment' for Clinicians
Physicians should use the ongoing heat wave now blistering California and the Western U.S. for the ninth day as a teachable moment so they can better recognize less obvious symptoms and better prepare to minimize hospitalizations and death -- things that are sure to persist because of climate change. That's...
MedPage Today
BP Lowering in Pregnant Women Continues to Take Shape
SAN DIEGO -- Standard practice has changed since a major trial revealed earlier this year that treating mild hypertension in pregnant women helps them without hurting their children. Nevertheless, questions about the particulars of this approach arose during a discussion at the annual Hypertension meeting hosted by the American Heart Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedPage Today
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Matches Lung Volume Reduction Surgery
BARCELONA -- Eligible emphysema patients had similar levels of improvement whether treated with lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS) or bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) with valve placement, a less-invasive option, the randomized CELEB trial showed. At 12 months, the average improvement from baseline on the 10-point BODE index -- the...
MedPage Today
Racial Disparities in Diabetes Treatment; Reducing X-rays
TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics...
MedPage Today
Off With the Talking Heads: A Plea for One COVID Voice
"We don't have one consolidated voice." Those were the words of Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, on NBC's Meet the Press approximately 6 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone focused on the science of the treatments and vaccines, he was a lone voice trying to say, we need to think about communication, too.
MedPage Today
CAR-T Therapy Effective in Youngest Kids With ALL
The use of tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) in children younger than 3 years of age with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) was as effective, and safe, in a retrospective cohort study as it was previously seen to be for older children in the ELIANA trial. In an analysis of...
RELATED PEOPLE
MedPage Today
DPP-1 Blocker a Bust in Severe COVID
BARCELONA -- Treatment with an investigational dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor failed to improve outcomes in severe COVID-19 and was associated with worsening clinical status and greater mortality, a randomized trial showed. In the study of over 400 patients, those receiving oral brensocatib had worse clinical status on the World Health...
MedPage Today
Taking Two Common Supplements in Pregnancy Reduced Risk of Croup in Kids
BARCELONA -- Taking high-dose vitamin D and fish oil during pregnancy reduced the risk of croup in young children, a Danish randomized controlled trial showed. Among over 600 pregnant women, taking fish oil led to a 38% reduced risk of croup in kids under 3 years old compared with placebo (HR 0.62, 95% CI 0.41-0.93, P=0.02), while taking high-dose vitamin D led to a 40% reduction in croup risk versus standard-dose vitamin D (HR 0.60, 95% CI 0.38-0.93, P=0.02), reported Nicklas Brustad, MD, PhD, of the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, during the European Respiratory Society meeting.
MedPage Today
Health System Warns Exemptions to COVID Vaccines May Expire With New Options
The Froedtert Health network in Wisconsin has sent a clear message to employees claiming religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination: with an alternative to mRNA vaccines now available, get vaccinated or resign. In an email to a Froedtert staff member obtained by WTMJ-TV, the health network's COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Review...
MedPage Today
Clinical Challenges: The Low-Down on HER2-Low
Reclassification of many HER2-negative breast cancers as HER2-low, combined with a new targeted treatment option for this subset, stands to benefit a wide swath of patients with metastatic or unresectable cases, but raises many clinical questions as well. The FDA recently approved the first therapy targeted against HER2-low breast cancer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
Unvaccinated Over 10 Times More Likely to Be Hospitalized During Omicron
Unvaccinated adults were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 during the Omicron wave compared with those who were vaccinated and boosted, a U.S. population-based cross-sectional study showed. Among nearly 200,000 hospitalizations recorded in the COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), monthly hospitalization rates from January 2021 through...
MedPage Today
We Need a Direct Pediatric Care Physician Network
The direct care subscription delivery model is rapidly growing. Hint Health, a national leader in the direct care space, identified an increase of patients receiving direct primary care by 241% and an increase of direct primary care clinicians by 159% over the past 4 years. Direct care (DC) reestablishes the...
MedPage Today
Artificial Pancreas Improves Glycemic Control After Total Pancreatectomy
Use of a portable, fully automated bi-hormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) with closed-loop glucose control led to better glycemic control for patients who had a total pancreatectomy, a Dutch randomized crossover trial found. Among 10 such outpatients who developed type 1 diabetes after surgery, receiving the system for both glucagon and...
MedPage Today
Pharmacist-Led Hypertension Clinics Able to Lower BP Within Weeks
SAN DIEGO -- Across the country, nurse- and pharmacist-led hypertension clinics consistently found it feasible to get blood pressures (BPs) at or close to goal quickly -- within a matter of weeks, even -- according to single-center reports. In posters presented here at the annual Hypertension Scientific Sessions hosted by...
Comments / 0