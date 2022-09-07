ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 games

NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Bills at RamsThurs., Sept. 8 | 8:20 p.m. | NBCLine: Bills -2.5FPI pick: Rams 49.9%Score: Bills 31, Rams 10 Saints at FalconsSun., Sept. 11 | 1 p.m. | FoxLine: Saints -5.5FPI pick: Saints 66.8% ...
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions Week 1 action will pit them up against the up-and-coming Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2021 season, the Lions are hoping to improve during the 2022 season, but it will be tough to do so right out of the gate against a strong Eagles squad. With Sunday right around the corner, we will be making our Lions Week 1 predictions for their bout against the Eagles.
Broaddus scouts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus has watched the tape on the Dallas Cowboys’ first opponent of the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out his breakdown of what it’ll take for the Boys to take down the Bucs in the video below.
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1

The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
