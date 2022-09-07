Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Stafford's Decline Benefits Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford struggles in the Los Angeles Rams season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Read how it benefits the Detroit Lions.
NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 games
NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Bills at RamsThurs., Sept. 8 | 8:20 p.m. | NBCLine: Bills -2.5FPI pick: Rams 49.9%Score: Bills 31, Rams 10 Saints at FalconsSun., Sept. 11 | 1 p.m. | FoxLine: Saints -5.5FPI pick: Saints 66.8% ...
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Eagles
The Detroit Lions Week 1 action will pit them up against the up-and-coming Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2021 season, the Lions are hoping to improve during the 2022 season, but it will be tough to do so right out of the gate against a strong Eagles squad. With Sunday right around the corner, we will be making our Lions Week 1 predictions for their bout against the Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broaddus scouts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus has watched the tape on the Dallas Cowboys’ first opponent of the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out his breakdown of what it’ll take for the Boys to take down the Bucs in the video below.
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9.
Todd Bowles Has Hilarious Comment About Age Of Buccaneers Roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 season with the oldest roster in the NFL - a fact that head coach Todd Bowles has no doubt been reminded of numerous times this year. So in a media conference this week, Bowles decided to have a little fun with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With three coaches now passing $10 million, why college football salaries keep rising
College football coaches Kirby Smart, Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney recently landed deals with annual salaries of $10 million. Why this is happening.
Comments / 0