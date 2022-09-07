ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door

On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OTTUMWA, IA
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]

Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason

Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract

Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
POLK COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now

Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State

Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster

The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes

The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

