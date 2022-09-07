Read full article on original website
Related
franklinmatters.org
FHS girls soccer and football teams posts wins on Friday
HockomockSports.com posted the results of Hockomock League competition on Friday, Sep 9, 2022. We share the FHS results here and provide the link to the full set below. 1Q: (W) McGeary 3-yard rush, XP good; (F) Jase Lyons 65-yard pass to Luke Davis, Garrett Portesi XP good. 2Q: (W) Wachusett...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock Football: Players to Watch on Defense - FHS' Quintina
NICK QUINTINA, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had its best season in over a decade last year, and it had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state. But the Panthers also had a terrific defense, allowing just over 15 points per game (and an even more impressive just 10.4 against in league play). The Panthers have some key pieces from that defense back this year, including middle linebacker Nick Quintina. At 5’10, 205 pounds, Quintina isn’t the biggest linebacker out there but he does it all for the Panthers. He’s good when he drops back and helps in pass coverage, does a nice job reading the play against the run, and can get downhill to attack the ball carrier. If Franklin looks to make it back-to-back Kelley-Rex division title, they’ll need more of the same from their defense, and having Quintina in the heart of it will certainly help.
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Boys Soccer Preview - Franklin
2021 Record: 11-5-4 Head Coach: Fran Bositis. Franklin will be looking to replicate its success from last year after the Panthers came just three points shy of the division title and earned a win in the state tournament. The Panthers didn’t graduate a huge senior class but they did lose...
franklinmatters.org
FHS volleyball and boys soccer post wins on Weds; golf team posts 2 wins
HockomockSports.com posted the results of Hockomock League competition on Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022. We share the FHS results here and provide the link to the full set below. – Connor Brown had a dream start to his senior season, scoring both goals for the Panthers and putting in a strong performance all game long. Junior Andrew O’Neill registered an assist on the second goal for the Panthers.
Comments / 0