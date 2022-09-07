NICK QUINTINA, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had its best season in over a decade last year, and it had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state. But the Panthers also had a terrific defense, allowing just over 15 points per game (and an even more impressive just 10.4 against in league play). The Panthers have some key pieces from that defense back this year, including middle linebacker Nick Quintina. At 5’10, 205 pounds, Quintina isn’t the biggest linebacker out there but he does it all for the Panthers. He’s good when he drops back and helps in pass coverage, does a nice job reading the play against the run, and can get downhill to attack the ball carrier. If Franklin looks to make it back-to-back Kelley-Rex division title, they’ll need more of the same from their defense, and having Quintina in the heart of it will certainly help.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO