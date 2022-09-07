ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Whitefish Pilot

Large development on KM Ranch Road goes before county planning board

A proposal that could result in housing and commercial development, including an RV park, on KM Ranch Road is headed to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday. Montarise Developments, LLC is requesting a zone change for three parcels of land located on the north side of KM Ranch Road just north of the county landfill. The request is to change the zoning from SAG-5 suburban agricultural to R-1 suburban residential, which would reduce the minimum lot size from 5 acres to 1 acre.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Towers on the Parkline Trail

As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
KALISPELL, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Only 2 To Go For Shelby

Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
SHELBY, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars-Crosswhite

Whisper Dawn Mari was born to Dennis and Rebecca Sellars in Great Falls on Aug. 31, 1993. She was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. One time when someone asked her older sister who she was, she said, “I’m Whisper’s sister.”. Visitation was held...
GREAT FALLS, MT

