A proposal that could result in housing and commercial development, including an RV park, on KM Ranch Road is headed to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday. Montarise Developments, LLC is requesting a zone change for three parcels of land located on the north side of KM Ranch Road just north of the county landfill. The request is to change the zoning from SAG-5 suburban agricultural to R-1 suburban residential, which would reduce the minimum lot size from 5 acres to 1 acre.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO