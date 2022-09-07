Read full article on original website
Residents weigh in on proposed Kalispell zoning change
Another zone change for a proposed development on KM Ranch Road went before the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night.
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
Whitefish Pilot
Large development on KM Ranch Road goes before county planning board
A proposal that could result in housing and commercial development, including an RV park, on KM Ranch Road is headed to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday. Montarise Developments, LLC is requesting a zone change for three parcels of land located on the north side of KM Ranch Road just north of the county landfill. The request is to change the zoning from SAG-5 suburban agricultural to R-1 suburban residential, which would reduce the minimum lot size from 5 acres to 1 acre.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. deputies search for wanted man in Happy Valley area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County officials ask residents in the Happy Valley area to be on the lookout for a man on the run from law enforcement. Sheriff Brian Heino says the man ran from authorities after a theft in Kalispell around 2 p.m. Officials were unable to locate...
Kalispell couple sentenced for stealing mail, using stolen credit cards
Michael Thomas Kullberg and Jennifer Don Smith were sentenced for stealing mail and using stolen credit cards
Flathead Beacon
Towers on the Parkline Trail
As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
Only 2 To Go For Shelby
Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars-Crosswhite
Whisper Dawn Mari was born to Dennis and Rebecca Sellars in Great Falls on Aug. 31, 1993. She was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. One time when someone asked her older sister who she was, she said, “I’m Whisper’s sister.”. Visitation was held...
