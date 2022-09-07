Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
Baptist Hill, Whale Branch football game cancelled after players suspended for fighting
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday night football game between Baptist Hill High School and Whale Branch High School was cancelled after multiple Whale Branch players were suspended following an altercation. A Baptist Hill coach told News 2 that 10 Whale Branch players were suspended, causing them to forfeit the game. According to a release […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Philip Simmons girls’ volleyball success awaits state title
It was Labor Day and the Philip Simmons High School girls’ volleyball team had some work to do. The Iron Horses were scheduled to play their biggest game of the season, an encounter against the Academic Magnet Raptors the following day, so PSHS coach Jay Watterworth held practice early in the morning to prepare his team.
abcnews4.com
SK8 Charleston hosting national skateboard competition
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SK8 Charleston has partnered with The Boardr to host Grind for Life, a street and bowl skateboarding contest. The contest is nationally recognized and takes place on Saturday, October 1st at 1549 Oceanic Street. Registration for the event is closed, but spectators are welcome to...
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
Millers All Day opens location on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
abcnews4.com
Charleston's First Truck Expo
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
abcnews4.com
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, who has been missing for 51 years. On August 23, 1971, Melissa was 21 months old when she was abducted by someone claiming to...
The Post and Courier
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/6/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
live5news.com
Crash that blocked eastbound I-26 cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say traffic is flowing again in all eastbound lanes of I-26 after a crash Friday caused major delays during the morning commute. The crash was reported cleared at 11:07 a.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, about two hours after it happened mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit.
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
iheart.com
WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
