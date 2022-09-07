Read full article on original website
Iga Swiatek battles past Aryna Sabalenka to set up US Open final with Ons Jabeur
World No 1 Iga Swiatek battled past Aryna Sabalenka to set up a US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday.Swiatek trailed big-hitting Belarusian Sabalenka 4-2 in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium but fought back impressively to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her third grand slam final.The 21-year-old and Jabeur have been the most consistently in-form players of the last two years along with the now-retired Ashleigh Barty and Saturday’s clash will bring either a first major title for Jabeur or a first away from the French Open for Swiatek.The Pole dropped her racket when Sabalenka netted...
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
Tennis Star Jessica Pegula Drinks Heineken at Press Conference After US Open Loss: VIDEO
Women’s tennis star Jessica Pegula opted to drink her sorrows away after falling to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the US Open Wednesday. The No. 1 ranked Swiatek defeated Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to her first semifinal at Flushing Meadows. During the post-match press conference, Pegula took some sips from a can of Heineken.
FOX Sports
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
Top seed Iga Swiatek sees off Jessica Pegula to reach first US Open semi-final
The No 1-ranked Swiatek moved into her first semi-final at Flushing Meadows by pulling out a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday
NFL・
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayFound a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022Point of the dayCARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp— US Open...
BBC
US Open: Iga Swiatek & Ons Jabeur bid for final Grand Slam trophy of year
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Iga Swiatek will bid for a second Grand Slam trophy of the year, while...
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his second grand slam final of the season at the US Open and move to within one result of taking over as world number one.The Norwegian has not yet become a big name outside tennis but he has grown into one of the most consistent performers in the men’s game and made his first slam final at the French Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal.Clay is the 23-year-old’s best surface but he is catching up fast on hard courts and continued his excellent run in New York with a 7-6 (5) 6-2...
Rafael Nadal’s curious US Open exit brings intriguing quarter-final line-up
This time, the reason for the men’s side of the US Open being blown apart was not quite as dramatic. Two years on from Novak Djokovic’s sudden disqualification for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball hit in anger, Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe will have a similar impact on the draw and already guarantees there will be a first-time grand slam champion in New York by the end of the week.Unlike Djokovic’s infamous moment of frustration, it was possible to see Nadal’s defeat coming, even if it still required an immense performance from Tiafoe to...
