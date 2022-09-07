Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his second grand slam final of the season at the US Open and move to within one result of taking over as world number one.The Norwegian has not yet become a big name outside tennis but he has grown into one of the most consistent performers in the men’s game and made his first slam final at the French Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal.Clay is the 23-year-old’s best surface but he is catching up fast on hard courts and continued his excellent run in New York with a 7-6 (5) 6-2...

