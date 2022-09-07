ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hourslong power outage shuts down Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5riU_0hlSZ3Rg00

A power outage shut down the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas' capital city for hours on Wednesday morning, causing flight delays and road closures.

The airport announced via Twitter shortly before 5 a.m. local time that teams were investigating an unresolved power outage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal, the airport's main terminal that hosts both international and domestic flights. In the meantime, all roadways to the terminal were temporarily blocked and no flights were allowed to depart, the airport said.

Austin Energy, which provides electricity to the capital city and surrounding areas, confirmed via Twitter that its crews were at the airport "assessing the situation." All nearby power lines are underground, the utility company said.

More than three hours later, the airport announced that power was restored to the terminal and it was working with local police to reopen the roadways.

"Please check your flight status before heading out to the airport as delays continue to be expected," the airport tweeted. "Airport roadways are still closed at this time and we will update once they reopen."

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored. The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed. The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
ABC News

ABC News

824K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy