Harris County School’s Mobile Learning Lab returns for the school year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mobile learning lab is back on the road in Harris County. It’s providing students with tutoring, free internet access and additional learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom. The districts Assistant Superintendent of Support Services, Shelia Baker said the bus it’s also a way for...
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs. The event is scheduled for September 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Columbus State University Cunningham Center - located at 3100 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
Local church hosts sports program for adults, kids with learning disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new sports program geared at the needs of children with learning disabilities and their families will host their second event soon. Northside Christian Church created an Adaptive Sports and Activities Program where a sporting event is scheduled and planned every month for children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.
Fort Mitchell Nat’l Cemetery recognizes 21st memorial of 9/11
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Sept. 9 marks The Patriot Day ‘National Day of Service’ around the United States. It’s celebrated by recognizing the 21st Commemoration of 9/11 through public service at VA National Cemeteries. One of those cemeteries is the Fort Mitchell Cemetery. Volunteers and veterans...
INTERVIEW: Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9′s James Giles & Tiffany Maddox sat down with Angela M. Sims, Ph.D., Developmental Psychologist and Director of Sarah T. Butler Children’s Center at the Pastoral Institute in Columbus. Today is world suicide prevention day. The international association for suicide prevention organized the...
Uptown Friday Night Concert cancelled due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced that tonight’s Friday concert, featuring the Parker House Band, is cancelled due to inclement weather. Concerts will resume starting next week on Friday, September 16, featuring The Reasons Why band on the 1000 Block of Broadway. Uptown Columbus Fall 2022 Lineup:. September...
Family Theater of Columbus celebrating 25 year anniversary
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family Theater of Columbus is celebrating 25 years. “Family Theater was founded in 1997, by Anne Stumhofer,” said Family Theater Production Assistant Director Mikayla Miller. The Columbus theater has presenting quality productions, promoted godly values, and prepared people for theater and life. “She wanted a...
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
Wetter end to the workweek and start of the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is moving in on this Friday and you’ll likely encounter at least a downpour or two at some point today and/or tonight. It will remain unsettled at times through the weekend. Cloudy, breezy and turning wetter today. As moisture levels rise from the east...
