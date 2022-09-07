ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League

Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Joao Felix confirms maturing process has occurred under Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid may have nearly half the budget of the big two, yet there will be no doubt that Diego Simeone’s side will be aiming to keep pace with Real Madrid and Barcelona. A large part of those aims will rest on the shoulders of Joao Felix, with many hoping that the Portuguese can show all of his talent this season.
SOCCER
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc#Manchester United#Europa League
Yardbarker

PSG manager addresses spat between Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe

No doubt the most difficult part of managing Paris Saint-Germain must be managing the dressing room. Packed with stars, egos and a vast range of salaries, Christophe Galtier has no easy task. Barely has the season started and there is already talk of a rift developing between Kylian Mbappe and...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time

Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juventus open talks over a new deal for their versatile star

Danilo is one of Juventus’ finest players, and the Brazilian will get a contract extension at the club. The former Manchester City man is versatile, yet he is very effective and fills many roles at the club well. With him, Juve has a player that can cover in multiple...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Fagioli insists all he wanted was to remain at Juventus

Nicolo Fagioli has revealed all he wanted to do this summer was to remain at Juventus. The midfielder is one of the academy products on the Bianconeri first team now. He spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well to help them gain promotion to Serie A.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches

In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Galtier Shares a Major Regret from PSG’s Champions League Home Win vs. Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain took home all three points from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Juventus, as it clinched a 2-1 victory on matchday one. PSG received a double from Kylian Mbappe on the day. From PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy