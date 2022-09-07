ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Trends

DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?

The newly released DJI Avata and the year-and-a-half-old DJI FPV include head-mounted displays and, when paired with DJI’s unique Motion Controller, flying becomes much more intuitive. It’s hard to go wrong with any DJI drone, but if you’re looking for the most immersive experience you can find, these are the only models that come with the equivalent of a VR headset that make it feel like you’re really flying, not just piloting a remote aircraft.
Fstoppers

Our Fujifilm X Summit Live Blog

Fujifilm X Summit is here! Follow for our live updates of today's 2 PM EST presentation. Fujifilm says the X-H2S and 150-600mm lens have sold extremely well and apologize for the delay due to demand. The new X-Trans5 sensor offers 40 megapixels, the highest in a Fujifilm X Series camera...
Fstoppers

Hasselblad Announces the X2D 100C Mirrorless Camera and XCD 38V, 55V, and 90V Lenses

Today, Hasselblad has announced a huge update: the new X2D 100C mirrorless camera and the XCD 38V, XCD 55V, and XCD 90V lenses. The X1D-50c and X1D II 50C were notable for being remarkably small medium format mirrorless cameras, and the X2D 100C continues that tradition by maintaining the same form factor while doubling the resolution, improving performance, and adding features.
Fstoppers

RED Firmware Update Allows for Hasselblad Viewfinder

With a bracket and a new “Prism Mode,” users can make use of a wire-free viewfinder with a retro touch. If I’m honest, the EVF market isn’t too hot right now. There aren’t that many options. Zacuto most likely owns most of the market, but it still irks me that their flagship products don’t have an on/off switch. Instead, they’ll sell you a $150 cable to fix this.
Fstoppers

We Review the BenQ PD3205U Monitor: Affordable, Yet Spectacular

A studio monitor is a great companion to any creative’s workflow. Without any doubt, the BenQ PD3205U is one of those monitors that combine the right amount of features, while also being affordable for a creator who doesn’t want to spend thousands for a studio monitor. Having tested the BenQ PD3205U, here is our review.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Digital Camera World

Hands on: Hasselblad X2D 100C review

The Hasselblad X2D is a camera that pulls no punches. With a 100MP sensor, native 16-bit color, 15 stops of dynamic range, 7 stops of in-body image stabilization and 1TB of internal storage, it's holding absolutely nothing back and goes toe to toe with Fujifilm's GFX100 series. While it lacks any video capability whatsoever, as a pure imaging machine it's practically untouchable. We'll reserve final judgement until our lab tests are in, but the yardstick around here may just have changed.
The Associated Press

Blackmagic Design Announces New Ultimatte 12 Models

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Blackmagic Design today announced 4 new models of Ultimatte 12 real time compositing processors that are all designed for creating the next generation of broadcast graphics. Also announced was a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets you control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005900/en/ Blackmagic Design introduces a new family of Ultimatte 12 keyers allowing customers to build photorealistic composites and virtual sets at a more affordable price! (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Bose reduces size and amps up noise canceling for the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II

The new buds are a third smaller than their predecessor and bring big improvements to noise canceling — which has long been Bose’s bread and butter. To accomplish the latter, each bud sports four microphones — with three on the outside and one on the inside. These detect ambient noise and counteract the sound accordingly in “less than a fraction of a millisecond,” per the press material.
Gadget Flow

JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones combine the best of True Adaptive ANC with pro-tuned drivers

Enjoy hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL pro-tuned drivers when you have the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. They come with up to 50 hours of playtime and have a truly lightweight design you can easily carry on the go. Additionally, the ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time. That way, you can avoid distractions while listening to music. There’s also the built-in voice recognition that enables Ambient Aware whenever necessary. Once your conversation is over, the headphones switch back to the adaptive ANC mode. Moreover, they boast not only a 50-hour playtime but also fast-charging. As a result, you can easily enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. With HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, these headphones will give you a custom sound experience you’ll love to have on the go.
Fstoppers

We Review the Canon EOS R7: How Does It Perform for Casual Photography?

There are two new Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras available. There is the EOS R10, a relatively simple camera, and there is the EOS R7, a camera that promises a lot of things and also delivers a lot. Canon Netherlands gave me this camera for a week when I went on a holiday. These are my findings.
