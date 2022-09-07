Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
Fujifilm Announces the X-H2 Mirrorless Camera, XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR Lens, and GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR Lens
Fujifilm X-H2 The X-H2 comes with a new 40.2-megapixel back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, the highest resolution ever in an X Series camera. Along with that headline feature, users will enjoy:. X-Processor 5. 8K 30p video internal Apple ProRes video in 4:2:2 10-bit 12-bit 8K 30p raw video output...
Digital Trends
DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?
The newly released DJI Avata and the year-and-a-half-old DJI FPV include head-mounted displays and, when paired with DJI’s unique Motion Controller, flying becomes much more intuitive. It’s hard to go wrong with any DJI drone, but if you’re looking for the most immersive experience you can find, these are the only models that come with the equivalent of a VR headset that make it feel like you’re really flying, not just piloting a remote aircraft.
Fstoppers
Our Fujifilm X Summit Live Blog
Fujifilm X Summit is here! Follow for our live updates of today's 2 PM EST presentation. Fujifilm says the X-H2S and 150-600mm lens have sold extremely well and apologize for the delay due to demand. The new X-Trans5 sensor offers 40 megapixels, the highest in a Fujifilm X Series camera...
Fstoppers
Hasselblad Announces the X2D 100C Mirrorless Camera and XCD 38V, 55V, and 90V Lenses
Today, Hasselblad has announced a huge update: the new X2D 100C mirrorless camera and the XCD 38V, XCD 55V, and XCD 90V lenses. The X1D-50c and X1D II 50C were notable for being remarkably small medium format mirrorless cameras, and the X2D 100C continues that tradition by maintaining the same form factor while doubling the resolution, improving performance, and adding features.
The history of photography dates back to 400BC
Find out how photography dates all the way back to 400BC, and which moments revolutionized the practice
Fstoppers
RED Firmware Update Allows for Hasselblad Viewfinder
With a bracket and a new “Prism Mode,” users can make use of a wire-free viewfinder with a retro touch. If I’m honest, the EVF market isn’t too hot right now. There aren’t that many options. Zacuto most likely owns most of the market, but it still irks me that their flagship products don’t have an on/off switch. Instead, they’ll sell you a $150 cable to fix this.
Fstoppers
We Review the BenQ PD3205U Monitor: Affordable, Yet Spectacular
A studio monitor is a great companion to any creative’s workflow. Without any doubt, the BenQ PD3205U is one of those monitors that combine the right amount of features, while also being affordable for a creator who doesn’t want to spend thousands for a studio monitor. Having tested the BenQ PD3205U, here is our review.
5 talks and demos that I'm most excited about at The Photography and Video Show 2022
The Photography and Video Show 2022 opens its doors in just over 2 weeks! Hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, UK from September 17-20 2022, this event is an absolute must-attend for photographers, videographers, and content creators whether you're new to the field, a student, or a professional trader. Aside...
Hands on: Hasselblad X2D 100C review
The Hasselblad X2D is a camera that pulls no punches. With a 100MP sensor, native 16-bit color, 15 stops of dynamic range, 7 stops of in-body image stabilization and 1TB of internal storage, it's holding absolutely nothing back and goes toe to toe with Fujifilm's GFX100 series. While it lacks any video capability whatsoever, as a pure imaging machine it's practically untouchable. We'll reserve final judgement until our lab tests are in, but the yardstick around here may just have changed.
Leica uses the hashtag #filmisnotdead... is a new film camera on the way?
There have been rumors flying that Leica will announce a new film camera in October, as per our previous report (opens in new tab). Yesterday, the famous german camera manufacturer launched its weekly newsletter wholly dedicated to analog photography. The subject line sported the hashtag: #filmisnot dead and showcased the...
Blackmagic Design Announces New Ultimatte 12 Models
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Blackmagic Design today announced 4 new models of Ultimatte 12 real time compositing processors that are all designed for creating the next generation of broadcast graphics. Also announced was a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets you control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005900/en/ Blackmagic Design introduces a new family of Ultimatte 12 keyers allowing customers to build photorealistic composites and virtual sets at a more affordable price! (Photo: Business Wire)
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
guitar.com
Blackstar unveils “the world’s lightest” 2×12 combos with new St James release
Blackstar has finally revealed the expansion to the St James line up with two 50-watt 2×12 combo app, coined the “world’s lightest”, after teasing the release earlier in the year. Weighing only 37lbs, despite coming equipped with two ECC83 tubes and two 12” Celestion Zephyr ferrite...
TechCrunch
Bose reduces size and amps up noise canceling for the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II
The new buds are a third smaller than their predecessor and bring big improvements to noise canceling — which has long been Bose’s bread and butter. To accomplish the latter, each bud sports four microphones — with three on the outside and one on the inside. These detect ambient noise and counteract the sound accordingly in “less than a fraction of a millisecond,” per the press material.
JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones combine the best of True Adaptive ANC with pro-tuned drivers
Enjoy hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL pro-tuned drivers when you have the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. They come with up to 50 hours of playtime and have a truly lightweight design you can easily carry on the go. Additionally, the ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time. That way, you can avoid distractions while listening to music. There’s also the built-in voice recognition that enables Ambient Aware whenever necessary. Once your conversation is over, the headphones switch back to the adaptive ANC mode. Moreover, they boast not only a 50-hour playtime but also fast-charging. As a result, you can easily enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. With HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, these headphones will give you a custom sound experience you’ll love to have on the go.
dronedj.com
DJI teases September 14 product launch as Action 3 leaks pick up pace
DJI has released a tantalizing new teaser for a product launch event that will take place on September 14, 2022. The company says it’s “looking for those who go beyond,” even as leakers scream Action 3!. , DJI looks ready to launch a new product mere days...
Fstoppers
We Review the Canon EOS R7: How Does It Perform for Casual Photography?
There are two new Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras available. There is the EOS R10, a relatively simple camera, and there is the EOS R7, a camera that promises a lot of things and also delivers a lot. Canon Netherlands gave me this camera for a week when I went on a holiday. These are my findings.
Best lightbox for photography and artists in 2022
View slides and negatives, trace drawings and more, using the best lightboxes on sale today
UK photographer wins outdoor photography contest less than a year after buying camera
Lloyds Bank announced the results of its amateur photography competition – the winner has been shooting for less than a year!
