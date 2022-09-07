Read full article on original website
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in Thursday morning Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Thursday morning was extinguished with no injuries, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. A neighbor called 911 at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning, after hearing smoke detectors going off in the house located at 1700 Eberhart St. Emergency...
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
KIMT
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided outside of Arbor Terrace Thursday afternoon. The collision left both vehicles with their air bags deployed. The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene. No word yet on any possible injuries.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening. A Rochester Police Spokesperson says a Subaru driven by a 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Ave. and a Ford Escape, operated by a 68-year-old woman, was westbound on Center St. when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets around 6:15 p.m. The collision caused the Escape to turn over on its side.
KEYC
Natural gas leak almost leads to evacuations in Stewartville
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Stewartville Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak off of Main St. Thursday morning. The incident happened next to the Stewartville Care Center and its connected buildings. The leak happened when a construction project struck a natural gas pipe. Fire crews were deployed to...
Southern Minnesota News
Detached garage and its contents destroyed in Monday morning fire in southwest Austin
A detached garage and its contents at a residence in southwest Austin are being considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire Monday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire in the 1300 block of 24h St. SW at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Fire Chief Jim McCoy stated that the garage and its contents, including a classic pickup and a Chevy pickup were destroyed in the fire, and he added that an older vehicle parked near the garage also sustained damage. Chief McCoy went on to state that the heat from the fire also damaged the siding on two garages at a neighboring residence to the north. The State Fire Marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate the fire, but McCoy stated that it is unknown if the cause of the fire will be determined due to the extent of the damage.
KAAL-TV
In memory of Ethan Smith, 20-year-old Rochester victim in plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Ethan Smith, the 20-year-old Rochester man who tragically died in a plane crash on Tues. is remembered by loved ones. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lourdes High School in Rochester. A current student at Rochester Community and Technical College, Ethan was working towards his commercial pilot’s license. He was flying 1-3 times a day.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
KIMT
Woman with life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash. Rochester police said it happened at 6:14 p.m. at W. Center St. and 11th Ave. intersection when a 26-year-old female driving a Subaru ran a red light and struck a Ford Escape. The Escape, driven...
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
dodgecountyindependent.com
The Future of the Mantorville Dam
The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
kymnradio.net
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
