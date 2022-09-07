Read full article on original website
Related
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Ruby was the first Black child to desegregate her school. This is what she learned
In 1960, at the age of six, Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to desegregate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans. Now she shares the lessons she learned with future generations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nominate Your Teacher to be 96.7 The River’s “Teacher of the Month”
At 96.7 The River, we need your help highlighting educators in Central Minnesota who have made a difference in the lives of students and in our community. Do you know a teacher that has changed a life…or is constantly going beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for ‘Teacher of The Month’. Each month, one deserving teacher will be surprised at school with their award from All Star Trophy & Awards, plus a gift certificate to Coyote Moon Grill, Little Ceasars, Great Harvest Bread Company, and extra goodies from the station!
I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.
I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
Comments / 0