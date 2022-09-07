Read full article on original website
States prepare for summer launch of new 988 suicide prevention number
This summer, every state will be rolling out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to call for mental health crises -- similar to how people can call 911 for medical emergencies.
September SNAP Emergency Allocations: Which States Will Send Extra Food Stamps?
There have been official announcements from a number of US states that they will provide additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to qualified families.
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Telemedicine clinic offers abortion pills to women before they're pregnant
A telemedicine clinic is now offering abortion pills to women in a few select states before they are pregnant for future use.
Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions
WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ark Behavioral Health Addiction Specialist On How California Sobriety Can Be Dangerous – Exclusive
Ark Behavioral Health Chief Medical Officer and addiction specialist Dr. Manish Mishra explained California sobriety and how it can be dangerous.
beckersspine.com
Osteopathic medicine physicians now make up 25 percent of medical school population
This year, 7,300 doctors of osteopathic medicine have entered the workforce, making DOs 25 percent of the medical school student population, according to a Sept. 8 report from Medscape. According to the American Osteopathic Association, there are currently 36,500 in the pipeline to become DOs. The association's commission on osteopathic...
Hr Morning
How U-Haul has the healthiest employees – and how you can implement their best strategies
Employee wellness is a top priority for many HR pros because it’s a key factor to retain and attract talent. Offering good pay won’t cut it anymore – 87% of employees consider health and wellness packages when choosing an employer, according to a study from Virgin Health Miles/Workforce Magazine.
MedicalXpress
Fertility preservation counseling needed for transgender men
There are no standards on comprehensive counseling for transgender men on how to preserve their fertility while undergoing gender-affirming medical procedures, according to a new Rutgers study. The study, published in the journal F&S Reports, lists guidelines that health care providers can follow to effectively counsel transgender men on fertility...
Employers need workers. That's good news for these people
With nearly two job openings available for every job seeker, the shortage of workers in the United States has many employers over a barrel in the fight to acquire and retain talent. But for candidates who are typically overlooked by hiring managers, the labor shortage offers an opportunity.
Walmart And UnitedHealth Group Set To Launch Preventive Health Program For Seniors
Walmart issued a public statement this week announcing that it has partnered with UnitedHealth Group to expand services offered at Walmart Health centers.
