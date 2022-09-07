Thief River Falls - William “Bill” Hoglo, 91, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. William Henry Hoglo was born January 13, 1931 in East Grand Forks, to William Henry and Marion Elizabeth (Raymond) Hoglo. He was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and confirmed into the Christian faith. He attended the Windsor School in Clearwater County, north of Gonvick, through the 8th grade. At the age of 19, Bill was involved in an automobile accident which left him paralyzed on the right side. Bill was co-owner of Thief River Trucking with Merton Hutchinson and was also a self-employed trucker for over 40 years. Following his retirement, Bill continued working into his mid-80s for Dyrdal Farms. On August 8, 1977, Bill was united in marriage to Sharon Rae (Wendel) Johnson. Bill took on and loved Sharon’s three children as his own, and the couple continued to reside in Thief River Falls. He enjoyed reading, history, spending time visiting with family and friends, and he especially enjoyed entertaining his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bill was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls where he served as chairman of the Stewardship Board. He was a founding member of Rindal Lutheran Church, rural Newfolden. Bill was also a member of the Eagles Club in Thief River Falls. Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon; children, Jennifer (Paul) Johnson and Steven (Rosemary) Johnson all of Thief River Falls; son-in-law, Jerome Maki of Newfolden; sisters, Janice Lamb of Fargo, ND and Candice Olson of Thief River Falls; sister-in-law, Deloris Hoglo of Thief River Falls; 11 grandchildren, Rachael (Ben) Largis, Eric (Liz) Lagerstrom, Kyle (Shawna) Lagerstrom, Nicholas (Jennifer) Lagerstrom, Michael (Janelle Debold) Lagerstrom, Aleshia Lagerstrom, Rebecca (Nathan French) Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Brandon Bruggeman, Paige (Brandon) Langaas, and Ty Johnson; step-greatgrandchildren, Kiera (Kurt Larson) Largis, Aubree Largis, Reily and Tristen Lagerstrom, Myla Askeland-Holmes, Hunter and Huxley Lagerstrom, Blake and Briley Bruggeman and their mother Bailey Anderson, Bauer and Claire Langaas; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene, Robert and Richard Hoglo; sisters-in-law, Jane Anderson, Vonnie Hoglo; brothers-in-law, Marvin Olson, Wallace Lamb, and James Wendel; daughter, Natalie (Lagerstrom) Maki; son-in-law, Don Lagerstrom; and nephew, Russell Lamb. The service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Rindal Lutheran Church, rural Newfolden, with Rev. Timothy Lundeen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Rindal Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022SP07