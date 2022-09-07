ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Tom Brady faces pressure to produce behind Buccaneers' suspect offensive line: Here's what the numbers say

Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1

The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell

2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp scores TD on 4-yard pass from Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' first touchdown of the season looked familiar: quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After three drives without scoring a point, Kupp caught a 4-yard touchdown pass on second-and-goal, managing to stay in bounds in the corner of the end zone with three minutes left in the second quarter.
