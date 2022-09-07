Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady faces pressure to produce behind Buccaneers' suspect offensive line: Here's what the numbers say
Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Babe Laufenberg on Cowboys vs. Bucs OL issues, Tyler Smith/Jason Peters plan
Former Cowboys quarterback and analyst Babe Laufenberg joined Shan & RJ to break down the Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line issues, how the Cowboys will balance the Tyler Smith and Jason Peters playing situation, and more!
Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp scores TD on 4-yard pass from Matthew Stafford
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' first touchdown of the season looked familiar: quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After three drives without scoring a point, Kupp caught a 4-yard touchdown pass on second-and-goal, managing to stay in bounds in the corner of the end zone with three minutes left in the second quarter.
Comments / 0