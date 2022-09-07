ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz

The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson

Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry

Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student

RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
OffBeat Magazine's Jan Ramsey diagnosed with rare lung cancer

NEW ORLEANS — Jan Ramsey, found, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Offbeat Magazine has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer. "Jan will be undergoing treatment to battle the disease and needs financial help," Michael Murphy, who is organizing a GoFundme campaign to help with Ramsey's medical expenses, wrote. "Please donate to help Jan & her husband afford the medical costs and family living costs during this difficult time."
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century

Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

