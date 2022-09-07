Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
WDSU
Longtime New Orleans journalist facing toughest assignment, beating cancer
NEW ORLEANS — John DeShazier has never met an assignment that he couldn't do, including beating cancer. In the attached video segment, WDSU reporter Jennifer Crockett tells us about the longtime Saints and Pelicans journalist's battle with multiple myeloma.
WDSU
Longtime Saints writer uses cancer diagnosis to help save lives
John DeShazier has been covering the Saints and Pelicans as a sports journalist for 30 years. He was on the sidelines of Saints camp this summer when he found out a nagging pain in his hip was a bone marrow cancer common among Black men in Louisiana, called multiple myeloma.
NOLA.com
Kenner taps Telemundo anchor to head up Hispanic community engagement: 'The city is here for them'
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has tapped longtime Telemundo New Orleans anchor and news director Valeria Kawas to head up the city's outreach to the Hispanic community, which makes up roughly a quarter of the population. In her new role as Kenner's cultural coordinator, Kawas said she hopes to bridge the...
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
brproud.com
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag. The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench. The discarded bag was on the top...
LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry
Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
bigeasymagazine.com
New and Local Owner Breathes New Life Into Algiers Staple, Chubbie’s
Ursula Newell-Davis was born and raised in Algiers and purchased Chubbie’s on August 29. She has a Master’s degree in social work from Southern University and moved back to Algiers after living in Jefferson Parish for a few years. “I attended elementary, middle, and high school here in...
L'Observateur
Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student
RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
OffBeat Magazine's Jan Ramsey diagnosed with rare lung cancer
NEW ORLEANS — Jan Ramsey, found, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Offbeat Magazine has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer. "Jan will be undergoing treatment to battle the disease and needs financial help," Michael Murphy, who is organizing a GoFundme campaign to help with Ramsey's medical expenses, wrote. "Please donate to help Jan & her husband afford the medical costs and family living costs during this difficult time."
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
After appeals process, LHSAA's select/nonselect balance shifts again, playoff structure pending
The LHSAA’s select/nonselect pendulum swung again on the day that the organization's executive committee heard appeals on behalf of 68 schools and then went into deliberations. Schools will receive results of their appeals on Friday. After more than four hours in closed session, executive director Eddie Bonine said the...
NOLA.com
30,000 ducks ready for Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser at City Park's Big Lake Saturday
Close to 30,000 rubber ducks will take the plunge at City Park's Big Lake Saturday at noon, with one of the sponsored yellow fowl being worth $5,000. The Second Harvest Food Bank Duck Derby fundraiser will see the yellow quackers launched at 2 p.m. Each of the ducks has a...
NOLA.com
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century
Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
NewOrleans.Com
The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
