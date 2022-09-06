Read full article on original website
Related
Alcohol Use Suspected In Crash That Killed Minnesota Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in east-central Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have contributed to the deadly incident shortly after 9 PM in a suburban area just west of the Cambridge Airport. A news release says a preliminary investigation indicates a northbound pickup swerved into the southbound lanes of a roadway and sideswiped a car that ended up spinning out and crashing into the ditch. The pickup then continued in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second car.
Minnesota Man Pleads Not Guilty to Apple River Stabbings Charges
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing a teenage boy on the Apple River in western Wisconsin today entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. 52-year-old Nikolae Miu was formally arraigned this afternoon on the murder count and four counts of...
13-Year-Old Girl Died in Minnesota Boating Accident
HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it...
UPDATE: Two Arrested Following St. Cloud Mosque Break-In
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations is asking for St. Cloud police to step up their patrols after an attack on the St. Cloud Mosque. The St. Cloud police department responded to the St. Cloud Islamic Center just after 4:00 a.m. Authorities say two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested For Shooting in St. Paul That Left 3 People Dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota's capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say. Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.
Teen Becomes Minneapolis’s 61st Homicide Victim
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- The victim of Minneapolis’s 61st homicide of 2022 is a 16-year-old boy. A statement from Minneapolis Police says officers responded to a parking lot in north Minneapolis after a ShotSpotter and 911 calls alerted them to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Officers reported finding the teen lying in the parking lot with life-threatening gun wounds.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
Police Continue To Search For State Fair Shooter
FALCON HEIGHTS -- Police continue to look for answers after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. The shooting happened after 10:00 pm at the Midway entrance, near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street. State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says due to reports of a fight in the area, police were within a few feet of the shooting.
Monticello Man Killed in Crash in Meeker County
KINGSTON -- A Monticello man died in a rollover in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in Kingston Township. A car was going south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled. Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Flint died in...
Minnesota Couple Among Victims of Float Plane Crash Near Seattle
Excelsior, MN (KROC-AM News) - The family of the Twin Cities couple has issued a statement confirming they were among those presumed killed when a float plane crashed Sunday near Seattle Washington. Luke and Rebecca Ludwig were both 42 years old and lived in Excelsior. "We have nothing to share...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile
The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.
Judge’s 55th homer, IKF’s slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn't matter if our big guys are here or they're not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we've got the pinstripes, we're wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.”
Correa answers boos with go-ahead HR, Twins top Yanks 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep. Correa’s two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0