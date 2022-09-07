Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Kia EV batteries find second life as energy storage systems to reduce strain on grid
Kia Europe has announced a new partnership with encore Deutsche Bahn to reuse former EV batteries to create scalable energy storage systems. The prototype has already been implemented in Germany using Kia Soul EV batteries and marks the start of the automaker’s Europe-wide initiative. As a Korean automaker and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
srnnews.com
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
electrek.co
Electrify America rebrands 350kW and 150kW chargers – will ‘hyper-fast’ and ‘ultra-fast’ become the new naming standard?
North American EV fast-charging network Electrify America has introduced a new labeling system to more easily differentiate its charging levels for consumers. Additionally, the latest generation of Electrify America DC fast chargers will include a new “Balanced” technology in which power is evenly distributed to multiple EVs at once in order to maximize speeds and deliver at least 150 kW of “ultra-fast” charging. Could this set a new standard for all EV charging networks in North America?
topgear.com
BMW is still persisting with hydrogen fuel cells
And, ever the wet blanket, we explain why it really shouldn’t be. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say it looks like BMW is hedging its bets on the...
BMW To Deploy Round Battery Cells For New EV Range - What's The Benefit?
Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells. The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%. Round cells are being used for...
The Verge
EcoFlow Delta Pro battery review: maximum solar power for an uncertain world
It’s hard to imagine, but there could soon come a time when a 100-pound battery on wheels that costs $3,699 is something you’ll want or even need. Maybe it’s because you want to take out some insurance in the form of emergency backup power now that the public grid is increasingly under siege by heatwaves, fires, and floods. Or maybe, like me, you just want to take advantage of your employer’s new work-from-home policy to disappear into the forest for weeks at a time with a laptop, Starlink RV, Super73-ZX e-bike, and all the latest gadgets that define modernity.
Carscoops
Honda Joins Forces With Japanese Trading Company To Secure Battery Metals
Honda has established a partnership with trading company Hanwa that will ensure its supply of important metals used for its future electrified vehicles. The partnership will ensure Honda the stable procurement in the medium to long term of important metals required for batteries, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Securing the...
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Group Overcomes Challenges of Ammonia to Receive Design AiP
A consortium of Japanese companies working on a project supported by the government reports it has made significant progress in the development of the world’s first ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier. The companies are working to develop a design that used the ammonia carried as cargo also as fuel. They are confident that they are overcoming the hurdles required for the first commercial ammonia vessel. They expect to demonstrate the operation of the vessel in 2026.
Upworthy
This teen has designed a motor that could transform how electric cars are made
Robert Sansone, 17, has engineered a revolutionary synchronous reluctance motor that could completely transform how electric vehicles are manufactured. At present, electric vehicles utilize rare-earth elements within their internal magnets to generate the required torque to power the motor. These elements (neodymium, samarium and dysprosium) are expensive. However, more importantly, their mining is detrimental to the environment. The teenager's new invention may mean that electric vehicles could be produced more sustainably, helping manufacturers forge a more eco-friendly future for all. Sansone has already developed a prototype using 3D printed plastic, copper wires and a steel rotor, My Modern Met reports.
IFLScience
Batteries Made From Crabs And Lobsters Could Be The Future Of Renewable Energy
It’s one of the weirder laws of nature: everything eventually ends up as crabs. And in this modern age, it seems nature is moving with the times – because the next thing to get crabby might just be your e-vehicle. “Rechargeable aqueous Zn [zinc] metal battery is promising...
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
electrek.co
Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year
Tesla is ramping up hiring for its Megafactory in California, where it aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year. Last year, Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop, California. The goal is to have a new factory focused only on building the large battery pack for utility-scale energy storage projects.
torquenews.com
Tesla Supplier CATL Announces 430-Mile New battery
CATL announces new batteries with 430 miles of range. CATL is a major Tesla battery supplier. Let's look at some of the known specs of CATL's new M3P battery. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles may very soon run on new batteries with a longer range because Tesla supplier CATL announces new battery with 430 miles of range. CATL announce this new battery at a prestigious congress in Beijing, saying that it expects the new battery to have increased energy density by 10 to 20%. Now, let me tell you about the details.
RideApart
