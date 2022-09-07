It’s hard to imagine, but there could soon come a time when a 100-pound battery on wheels that costs $3,699 is something you’ll want or even need. Maybe it’s because you want to take out some insurance in the form of emergency backup power now that the public grid is increasingly under siege by heatwaves, fires, and floods. Or maybe, like me, you just want to take advantage of your employer’s new work-from-home policy to disappear into the forest for weeks at a time with a laptop, Starlink RV, Super73-ZX e-bike, and all the latest gadgets that define modernity.

