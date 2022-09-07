Read full article on original website
Related
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 8th
If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.
ktxs.com
Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry
ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued a warning to some residents in Abilene’s Elmwood and Sayles areas, warning neighbors and visitors of bees. In a press release, AFD said a crew responded to a call of a bee sting. One person was stung multiple times before another person attempted to help […]
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Details released in fatal Young County head-on crash
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released new details in Wednesday's fatal head-on crash just outside of Graham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim identified by family in fatal Young County crash
#BREAKING Family members have identified the victim in a fatal head-on crash that occurred just south of Graham on Wednesday morning.
ktxs.com
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
UPDATE: Convicted felon crashes into Abilene home while fleeing from deputies, causes large fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene home caught fire after a convicted felon crashed into it while fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon. Taylor County sheriff’s deputies told KTAB and KRBC they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the felon when he ran from them then jumped in his car and started a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wanted arsonist who crashed into Abilene house, caused fire identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wanted arsonist who crashed into a south Abilene home and caused a fire while fleeing from law enforcement has been identified. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, who is wanted for a First Degree Felony Arson case in Abilene, is accused of crashing into a home on South 7th Street and Hawthorne Street […]
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Reports: Intoxicated Abilene Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Man with His Vehicle
ABILENE – An intoxicated Abilene man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend then almost ran over another man with his vehicle. According to Abilene Police, the incident occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Ambler Avenue. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect, identified as Jacob Morgan, fled the scene just before police arrived. He returned later the same night and tried to run over the girlfriend with his vehicle.
Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash
ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday. According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve. The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
ktxs.com
Bicyclist in hospital with serious injuries following morning crash with pickup truck
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an incident that took place this morning between a bicyclist and a pickup truck driver. According to officials, a white pickup truck was heading east on South 7th in Abilene and was turning on to Mockingbird when it hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious bodily injuries.
Motorcyclist killed after crashing during high speed chase in Abilene identified
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing during a high speed chase in Abilene has been identified. Robert James Samuel, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Crash on FM 1750 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The […]
archercountynews.com
Archer County Sheriff's Report
The Sheriff’s Office received 137 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 28 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday, dispatch received a call from the Megargel area in reference to stolen vehicle and missing juvenile. The caller stated that her grandson was seen on camera leaving the night before with at least four of his friends and…
Comments / 0