ABILENE – An intoxicated Abilene man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend then almost ran over another man with his vehicle. According to Abilene Police, the incident occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Ambler Avenue. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect, identified as Jacob Morgan, fled the scene just before police arrived. He returned later the same night and tried to run over the girlfriend with his vehicle. A bystander saw the alleged assault and tried to intervene, but Morgan grabbed the man by the shirt, while still in the vehicle,…

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO