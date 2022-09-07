Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: JV, Freshman Lions thump Burnet
More than 70 images from the Freshman Lions’ 35-6 win, and the JV Lions’ 34-6 victory over Burnet Thursday night at Gordon Wood Stadium, as both teams improved to 3-0 on the season. Also Thursday, Brownwood’s Combined Team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 28-24 win at Eastland.
Subvarsity Lions football teams collect three more victories
The three Brownwood Lions subvarsity football teams improved to a combined 8-1 on the season by sweeping their three foes Thursday. Reports on each game are as follows:. The Brownwood JV Lions improved to the 3-0 on the season with a 34-6 victory over Burnet at Gordon Wood Stadium. Brownwood’s...
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Details released in fatal Young County head-on crash
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released new details in Wednesday's fatal head-on crash just outside of Graham.
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash
ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday. According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve. The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
Motorcyclist killed after crashing during high speed chase in Abilene identified
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing during a high speed chase in Abilene has been identified. Robert James Samuel, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Crash on FM 1750 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The […]
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
Reports: Intoxicated Abilene Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Man with His Vehicle
ABILENE – An intoxicated Abilene man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend then almost ran over another man with his vehicle. According to Abilene Police, the incident occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Ambler Avenue. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect, identified as Jacob Morgan, fled the scene just before police arrived. He returned later the same night and tried to run over the girlfriend with his vehicle. A bystander saw the alleged assault and tried to intervene, but Morgan grabbed the man by the shirt, while still in the vehicle,…
Wanted arsonist who crashed into Abilene house, caused fire identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wanted arsonist who crashed into a south Abilene home and caused a fire while fleeing from law enforcement has been identified. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, who is wanted for a First Degree Felony Arson case in Abilene, is accused of crashing into a home on South 7th Street and Hawthorne Street […]
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
