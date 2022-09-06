ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say

A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine. MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crashThe group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 
OUTING, MN
The Associated Press

Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff's deputy

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said Thursday. Benison Tran, 57, and his wife, Maria Tran, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home Wednesday. Four other relatives who were in the home, including their child, were unharmed, Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, said. A relative of the Trans who witnessed the slayings called police and identified Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, as the gunman, Kelly said. Williams, 24, turned himself in to law enforcement hours after he was accused in the fatal slayings. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in the killings on Friday. It was not immediately known if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
DUBLIN, CA
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Miami

Gator attacked Florida man, snapped off his arm

MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
People

'Surprised' Mama Bear with Cubs Mauls Mich. Man Hunting Moose in Alaska: 'These Encounters Are Very Rare'

"They basically scared each other," says the uncle of Nicholas Kuperus, 33, who is recovering from the attack Tuesday evening A Michigan man who "surprised" a female grizzly bear and her three cubs while hunting moose in Alaska is recovering after heading off an attack that left him seriously injured, officials said. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, emerged from the encounter Tuesday evening with "serious puncture wounds to his arms," according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, who added in a statement that Kuperus "was able to deter and stop the attack...
ALASKA STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Victims of St. Paul triple homicide identified

A spate of violence on St. Paul's East Side on Sunday left three people dead and two others wounded. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified those killed as Angelica Gonzales, 33; Cory Freeman, 42; and Maisha Spaulding, 44. Gonzales was a mother of four, according to her older sister Amanda...
SAINT PAUL, MN

