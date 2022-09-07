Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
Fish oil and vitamin D supplements in pregnancy lower the risk of croup in babies and young children
Babies and children under three years old are less likely to develop croup if their mothers took fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, according to new results from a clinical trial. The findings are from a randomized controlled trial—the "gold standard" for medical research—that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the first large study of its kind to investigate the effects of vitamin D and fish oil on croup.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Medical News Today
What to know about eczema from overwashing hands
People who excessively wash their hands may notice that their skin is excessively dry or cracking. This may cause similar eczema symptoms, such as itchy, dry, and redness in lighter skin or darker brown, purple, or gray patches on darker skin. This article explores the different eczema types and symptoms....
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Medical News Today
Rheumatoid arthritis and hair loss: What is the link?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of autoimmune disease. It causes the immune system to mistakenly attacks the joints, causing pain, inflammation, and reduced mobility. In some people, the condition may also lead to hair loss. Although RA mainly affects the joints, it is a systemic disease. This means it...
Medical News Today
High blood pressure linked to bone loss and aging, mouse study finds
Evidence suggests that high blood pressure or hypertension is linked to an increased risk of bone loss. A recent study in a mouse model shows that high blood pressure may accelerate bone loss in young animals similar to that observed during the typical aging process. The bone loss observed in...
msn.com
Is There A Connection Between Allergies And Joint Pain?
Aching joints can be a pain and distract you from work and play. While it's not always easy to pinpoint the reason for this pain, a recent theory may shed some light on this issue. Joint pain can stem from various known causes, including sprains, tendonitis, and gout (per Mayo...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage that can cause unpleasant sensations, diminished sensation, weakness, diarrhea, constipation, and difficulty with urination. It can also cause serious health issues, like cardiovascular problems. And the loss of sensation and weakness can lead to injuries and infections. If you have diabetes, it’s important to be...
Medical News Today
What is flexural eczema?
Flexural eczema is a term dermatologists use to refer to atopic dermatitis that develops in the flexural areas of the body. These areas include the backs of the knees, the inner elbows, and the wrists. The condition usually develops during late childhood and young adulthood. Atopic dermatitis is the most...
Medical News Today
Benadryl for eczema: What to know
Doctors do not usually prescribe Benadryl for eczema symptoms due to the risk of side effects. However, several other oral and topical treatments are available. Healthcare professionals prescribe several creams or ointments to soothe the affected patches of skin and prevent eczema flares. Over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamines usually relieve itching due...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Healthline
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?
Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
Cantaloupe: Health benefits & nutrition facts
Cantaloupe is a tasty nutrient-packed melon that's low in calories.
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
